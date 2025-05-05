HEY GUYS, Kelly has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, The gang goes to the foxfire room, the upcoming trip to Vegas, Kelly's Sugar Baby Date, Searching your phone at the border, the country pronouns song, San Jose womens volleyball, Guns, and getting killed by your spouse. Join the conversation and leave us a comment below or call the hotline at 323-272-3908

HEY GUYS, We live streamed on tiktok for some of this episode. This week we cover: The Tam (bar in Boston) Taking the T Train, exchange students, Vegas, Fashion, White Lotus, Roku, DJ starts an OF, Dicks around the world, and Rolex's

About Locked and Probably Loaded with DJ and Kelly

Actor DJ Qualls and Best friend Kelly Blackheart spill the tea on Hollywood and anything else they care to share.DJ Qualls grew up in the small city of Manchester in Tennessee, USA, one of five children. After studying in the UK at King's College, University of London, he returned to Tennessee where he began acting in a local theatre. During that time, he was discovered by photographers David La Chappelle and Steve Klein, which led to modeling work for Prada, as well as other advertising campaigns. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Qualls is proud to be a cancer survivor and an advocate for cancer research and awareness.