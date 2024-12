Lizness School Episode 8: Exam Period De-Stressing Strategies

On Lizness School Episode 8, Liz has the scoop on the many de-stressing activities happening on the Stanford campus during exam period for the undergrads. Therapy bunnies, anyone? Plus, if listeners want to take the same art history class Liz took this fall, it's being offered on Stanford's Continuing Studies platform this winter. Here's a link to How To Look At Art and Why with Alex Nemerov and here's a link to the whole Winter Quarter offering on Stanford Continuing Studies. To send Liz your learning goals for the new year, email [email protected] . Any specific goals for Purpose, Community or Wellness? We want to hear them for our first show of 2025. Book Recommendations: Haruki Murakami's memoir What I Talk About When I Talk About Running More by Murakami here: https://harukimurakami.com/books/ Anne Lamott's Operating Instructions It's Lizness not business this year for Liz Dolan as she starts her year as a Fellow at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute. Start at Episode 1 if you are new to Lizness School. Liz's producer and millennial mentor Leah Sutherland gives her additional assignments about how to take it all in. The Distinguished Careers Institute is a unique program for late career people. Fellows are graduate students at Stanford University, able to take classes in any area.