Lizness School Episode 9: Liz's Fall Quarter Wrap-Up with Leah
To send Liz your learning goals for the new year, email [email protected]. Any specific goals for Purpose, Community or Wellness? We want to hear them for our first show of 2025.
It's Lizness not business this year for Liz Dolan as she starts her year as a Fellow at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute. Start at Episode 1 if you are new to Lizness School.
Liz's producer and millennial mentor Leah Sutherland gives her additional assignments about how to take it all in.
Thank you to our sponsors and to listeners for using these special urls and codes.
OSEA https://oseamalibu.com/liz
EARTHBREEZE https://earthbreeze.com/liz
NAVAGE https://navage.com/liz Use promo code liz
For more on Liz Dolan, go to LinkedIn
For more on Liz's work in podcasting, go to Satellite Sisters
Follow Lizness School on all podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
On Instagram, follow the show at https://www.instagram.com/liznessschool/ and follow Liz at https://www.instagram.com/satellitesisterliz/
To email Lizness School with your own questions/thoughts/suggestions for Liz, use [email protected].
The Distinguished Careers Institute is a unique program for late career people. Fellows are graduate students at Stanford University, able to take classes in any area. Complete information here.
Lizness School Episode 8: Exam Period De-Stressing Strategies
On Lizness School Episode 8, Liz has the scoop on the many de-stressing activities happening on the Stanford campus during exam period for the undergrads. Therapy bunnies, anyone? Plus, if listeners want to take the same art history class Liz took this fall, it's being offered on Stanford's Continuing Studies platform this winter. Here's a link to How To Look At Art and Why with Alex Nemerov and here's a link to the whole Winter Quarter offering on Stanford Continuing Studies.
To send Liz your learning goals for the new year, email [email protected].
Book Recommendations:
Haruki Murakami's memoir What I Talk About When I Talk About Running
More by Murakami here: https://harukimurakami.com/books/
Anne Lamott's Operating Instructions
The Distinguished Careers Institute is a unique program for late career people. Fellows are graduate students at Stanford University, able to take classes in any area. Complete information here.
Lizness School Episode 7: Designing Your Life, My Rebel Tendency and A Dark Fantasy Feminist Mulan.
In Lizness School Episode 7, Liz attends a Stanford vs Cal water polo game, collects her thoughts on Designing Her Life and hangs out with some students from Stanford GSB for conversation, Chipotle and a dark fantasy feminist retelling of the Mulan story called The Night End With Fire by K X Song. Plus, Liz and Leah both take Gretchen Rubin's Four Tendencies Quiz and discuss the implications of being a rebel and a questioner. Thanks to Gretchen for mentioning how much she enjoys Lizness School on this recent episode of her podcast Happier.
Other books mentioned in this episode:
Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans.
Visual Intelligence by Amy E. Herman
The Distinguished Careers Institute is a unique program for late career people. Fellows are graduate students at Stanford University, able to take classes in any area. Complete information here.
Lizness School Episode 6: Life Transition Reflection + Pickleball
In Lizness School Episode 6, Liz does her Life Transition Reflection and she likes it! Plus two death-defying wellness activities - pickleball and a hike in the redwood forest.
In Liz's LTR, she explains her Cooking With Liz live Facebook show during the pandemic. Here she makes Ina Garten's Roast Chicken: https://youtu.be/Ghq-vZUM-4w?si=LWUy3T_V1xstCGoP
The Distinguished Careers Institute is a unique program for late career people. Fellows are graduate students at Stanford University, able to take classes in any area. Complete information here.
Lizness School Episode 5: Halloween + Democracy Day
In Lizness School Episode 5, Liz settles into classes and has observations about her fellow students. Plus two big events on campus: Halloween and Democracy Day.
To watch a Stanford seminar by Professor Larry Diamond about the decline of democracy, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlwoO_abLHo
After a long career in Marketing and Communications, Liz Dolan is back in school. That's right, people. Back on a college campus, Liz is a Fellow at Stanford's Distinguished Careers Institute and taking classes all over Stanford. The goal of this year is to reconnect with herself, connect with similarly distinguished fellows (aka late career folks), and connect with Future Liz. The one thing she will NOT be doing is taking business classes. Or riding a bike. Ok that's two things, but you get it! Tune in every other week for new episodes of Lizness School where she shares what she's learning and executes special homework assignments from her millennial mentor Leah Sutherland.