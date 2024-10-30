About Lizness School

After a long career in Marketing and Communications, Liz Dolan is back in school. That's right, people. Back on a college campus, Liz is a Fellow at Stanford's Distinguished Careers Institute and taking classes all over Stanford. The goal of this year is to reconnect with herself, connect with similarly distinguished fellows (aka late career folks), and connect with Future Liz. The one thing she will NOT be doing is taking business classes. Or riding a bike. Ok that's two things, but you get it! Tune in every other week for new episodes of Lizness School where she shares what she's learning and executes special homework assignments from her millennial mentor Leah Sutherland.