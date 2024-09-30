Best Of Bream: How To Take A Break From Your Tech

As we prepare our resolutions for the new year, Shannon revisits her conversation with author and Pastor of Church of the City Dr. Darren Whitehead to discuss ways we can take a break from technology and focus on the things that truly matter in life. In his book, The Digital Fast: 40 Days to Detox Your Mind and Reclaim What Matters Most, Pastor Whitehead explains how by depending less on our phones, we can strengthen our relationship with God.