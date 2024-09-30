How have archeological discoveries over the years brought Scripture to life?
Chief Curatorial Officer at the Museum of the Bible Dr. Robert "Bobby" Duke explains how by looking at historical artifacts, we're able to better understand the time, world, and culture in which the Bible was written. Later, he and Shannon discuss how some of the important artifacts recovered help paint a picture of the early, diverse Church.
22:50
The Hope Of Heaven
How can we get to Heaven? And if we do, what will the eternal afterlife be like?
Author, Bible teacher, and television host Sheila Walsh provides a glimpse into the afterlife and reflects on God's promises in her new book, The Hope of Heaven: How the Promise of Eternity Changes Everything. Sheila paints a picture of what eternal life looks like as told by Scripture and tackles some of our most pressing questions about Heaven.
21:56
Best Of Bream: How To Take A Break From Your Tech
As we prepare our resolutions for the new year, Shannon revisits her conversation with author and Pastor of Church of the City Dr. Darren Whitehead to discuss ways we can take a break from technology and focus on the things that truly matter in life.
In his book, The Digital Fast: 40 Days to Detox Your Mind and Reclaim What Matters Most, Pastor Whitehead explains how by depending less on our phones, we can strengthen our relationship with God.
25:30
Home Is Where Your Faith Is
How can Christians make their homes a place that reflects their faith?
Author and Founder of Every Woman A Theologian Phylicia Masonheimer discusses the spiritual significance of home and hospitality as detailed in her new book, Every Home a Foundation. Phylicia explains how we can focus not on framing hospitality through entertaining others, but welcoming and blessing them instead.
22:54
Revivals Are Coming To College Campuses
Students are finding their faith on college campuses all across the country.
Founder and visionary of UniteUs Tonya Prewett shares what it was like to witness these revivals and hear the joyous testimonies from students. She discusses her efforts to spread the Gospel and shares how God's miracles are giving people new life.
