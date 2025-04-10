The Richer Way Podcast with Jaime Catmull

Mastering Side Hustles and Principles of Financial Freedom with Paula Pant

We're thrilled to sit down with the fabulous Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast. Paula shares her deep insights into creating a life that aligns with your highest priorities and living richer—not just financially, but in every aspect of life. Jaime and Paula talk about the world of side hustles, exploring how gig economy jobs can serve as a quick cash solution and why it's essential to build scalable businesses for long-term success. Paula also discusses the ins and outs of real estate investment, underscoring the importance of perseverance and a long-term perspective. Plus, we'll hear her inspiring personal story of saving up to travel the world and leaving the 9 to 5 grind behind.Understand the critical role of financial psychology and how addressing invisible scripts around money can change your financial future. Learn about the rewards in work, the significance of finding your "why," and making deliberate spending choices—all to help you direct your limited resources towards what truly matters most.So, grab your notebook, and get ready for a wealth of wisdom from Paula Pant that could change how you think about making, saving, and investing money.