This week, a guided meditation taken from Sarah Blondin's new book: HEART MINDED. The title of the meditation is 'Pain as a Portal to the Divine'. It will help you metabolize any challange you are in, and teach you how to step into the power and peace of the heart. Love is on the other side of all heartache, this will help guide you to that love.

About Live Awake

The Live Awake podcast helps bring you back to your grounded center through reflection and guided meditation. This podcast lends a new outlook to some of life's hard landscape. Perspective is everything, and by choosing to live awake to all that blooms in front of us we begin to live a more empowered life where joy becomes our natural state of being rather than something we occasionally stumble upon. Through living awake we become conscious participants in our life’s unfolding. At the end of each episode you will be guided through a short meditation on the topic at hand to help loosen the spots we can feel victim to. By doing this we come to understand we can choose not our usual, painful unconscious habits but instead to live from a place of grounded awareness, free from suffering. Live awake is for all those devoted to their hearts, devoted to the soul behind their ribs that came here to grow and expand, to all those devoted to learning, respecting and honoring the ways they are being called to do so. It is a place where one can come to close their eyes and rest a while on their breath, and see all they trouble and toil alongside is truly a gold lined cloud, holding a message of great hope and learning cradled within it.