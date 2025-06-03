Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationLiteracy and Justice for All
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Literacy and Justice for All
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Literacy and Justice for All

The Rollins Center for Language and Literacy
Education
Literacy and Justice for All
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Margie B. Gillis, Ed.D
    Margie B. Gillis, Ed.D is a nationally recognized literacy expert and a Certified Academic Language Therapist who has been teaching children of all ages to read for over 40 years. She received her Doctorate of Education from the University of Louisville in Special Education. In 2009, Margie founded Literacy How, Inc. to provide professional development opportunities and coaching for teachers on how best to implement evidence-based reading practices in the classroom.
    --------  
    1:10:52
  • Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All Podcast
    Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All podcast produced by the Rollins Center for Language Literacy and its free online Cox Campus. Join Dr. Ryan Lee-James, our host and conversational partner, as we dig deep into literacy through conversation with research scientists, expert practitioners, caregivers, educators, policymakers, business leaders, statisticians, and everyone in between. Together, we will uncover illiteracy as a critical threat to the promise that every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of self-determination, a basic and civil human right.
    --------  
    32:59

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Literacy and Justice for All

Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All podcast produced by the Rollins Center for Language Literacy and its free online Cox Campus. Join Dr. Ryan Lee-James, our host and conversational partner, as we dig deep into literacy through conversation with research scientists, expert practitioners, caregivers, educators, policymakers, business leaders, statisticians, and everyone in between. Together, we will uncover illiteracy as a critical threat to the promise that every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of self-determination, a basic and civil human right.
Podcast website
Education

Listen to Literacy and Justice for All, The Jefferson Fisher Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/6/2025 - 8:09:41 PM