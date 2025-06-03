Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All Podcast

Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All podcast produced by the Rollins Center for Language Literacy and its free online Cox Campus. Join Dr. Ryan Lee-James, our host and conversational partner, as we dig deep into literacy through conversation with research scientists, expert practitioners, caregivers, educators, policymakers, business leaders, statisticians, and everyone in between. Together, we will uncover illiteracy as a critical threat to the promise that every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of self-determination, a basic and civil human right.