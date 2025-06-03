Margie B. Gillis, Ed.D is a nationally recognized literacy expert and a Certified Academic Language Therapist who has been teaching children of all ages to read for over 40 years. She received her Doctorate of Education from the University of Louisville in Special Education. In 2009, Margie founded Literacy How, Inc. to provide professional development opportunities and coaching for teachers on how best to implement evidence-based reading practices in the classroom.
--------
1:10:52
Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All Podcast
Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All podcast produced by the Rollins Center for Language Literacy and its free online Cox Campus. Join Dr. Ryan Lee-James, our host and conversational partner, as we dig deep into literacy through conversation with research scientists, expert practitioners, caregivers, educators, policymakers, business leaders, statisticians, and everyone in between. Together, we will uncover illiteracy as a critical threat to the promise that every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of self-determination, a basic and civil human right.
Welcome to the Literacy and Justice for All podcast produced by the Rollins Center for Language Literacy and its free online Cox Campus. Join Dr. Ryan Lee-James, our host and conversational partner, as we dig deep into literacy through conversation with research scientists, expert practitioners, caregivers, educators, policymakers, business leaders, statisticians, and everyone in between. Together, we will uncover illiteracy as a critical threat to the promise that every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of self-determination, a basic and civil human right.