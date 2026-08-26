Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2387 episodes
- LifeBlood: We talked about overcoming shame, the distinction between guilt and shame, common sources of shame across demographics,the shame spiral and its link to addiction, the Four P's framework (Pause, Present, Ponder, Possibilities), the neuroscience of self-compassion, and the importance of community in overcoming shame, with Dr. Frank Spinelli, physician, health coach, and author.
You can learn more about Frank at FrankSpinelli.com, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
Get your copy of The Shame Compass here:
https://amzn.to/3RNfAmK
Want to say “Thanks!” You can buy us a cup of coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lifeblood
George’s newest book is available! Get your copy of The Meaningful Few here:
https://amzn.to/4qA26X9
Feeling busy but unfulfilled? The Meaningful Few helps you identify what truly matters, eliminate distractions, and live with intention and clarity. Learn more here:
https://www.mymeaningfulfew.com/
Thanks, as always for listening! If you got some value and enjoyed the show, please leave us a review here:
https://ratethispodcast.com/lifebloodpodcast
You can learn more about us at LifeBlood.Live, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook or you’d like to be a guest on the show, contact us at contact@LifeBlood.Live.
Stay up to date by getting our monthly updates.
Copyright LifeBlood 2026.
- LifeBlood: Tolerance is often treated as an unquestionable virtue. But should it be?
You get what you tolerate. That's true with your children, your relationships, your organization, your community, and ultimately your society.
This episode explores the limits of tolerance, why values without standards are little more than preferences, the relationship between diversity and shared values, and why healthy families and societies must be willing to distinguish between behaviors that strengthen them and behaviors that undermine them.
What do you actually value? What kind of family, community, and country do you want to live in? And what are you no longer willing to tolerate in order to protect those things?
Decide what matters. Protect what matters. And act like your values actually matter.
Want to say “Thanks!” You can buy us a cup of coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lifeblood
George’s newest book is available! Get your copy of You’re Money Isn’t the Problem- You Are here:
https://amzn.to/4uDYFRz
Feeling busy but unfulfilled? The Meaningful Few helps you identify what truly matters, eliminate distractions, and live with intention and clarity. Learn more here:
https://www.mymeaningfulfew.com/
Thanks, as always for listening! If you got some value and enjoyed the show, please leave us a review here:
https://ratethispodcast.com/lifebloodpodcast
You can learn more about us at LifeBlood.Live, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook or you’d like to be a guest on the show, contact us at contact@LifeBlood.Live.
Stay up to date by getting our monthly updates.
Copyright LifeBlood 2026.
- LifeBlood: When we see a big problem, what's our first instinct?
Do we ask who should pay? Or do we ask who is best equipped to help solve it?
This episode explores a simple but powerful question: Have you asked?
Using Elon Musk as one example, not as the point, we examine a much bigger idea about how healthy societies solve problems.
Money alone rarely solves problems. Leadership does. Competence does.
Builders do.
Want to say “Thanks!” You can buy us a cup of coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lifeblood
George’s newest book is available! Get your copy of You’re Money Isn’t the Problem- You Are here:
https://amzn.to/4uDYFRz
Feeling busy but unfulfilled? The Meaningful Few helps you identify what truly matters, eliminate distractions, and live with intention and clarity. Learn more here:
https://www.mymeaningfulfew.com/
Thanks, as always for listening! If you got some value and enjoyed the show, please leave us a review here:
https://ratethispodcast.com/lifebloodpodcast
You can learn more about us at LifeBlood.Live, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook or you’d like to be a guest on the show, contact us at contact@LifeBlood.Live.
Stay up to date by getting our monthly updates.
Copyright LifeBlood 2026.
- LifeBlood: Most people believe success comes from doing more.
More work. More saving. More exercise. More planning. More learning.
But life doesn't reward endless effort…it rewards wise investment.
This episode explores the economic principle of diminishing returns and introduces a new framework: Return Maxing.
You'll discover why too little effort guarantees failure, but too much effort often creates the very problems you're trying to avoid.
We'll explore Return Maxing through economics, psychology, philosophy, faith, health, work, money, and the Meaningful Few framework.
Because the goal isn't maximum effort.
It's maximum return.
Want to say “Thanks!” You can buy us a cup of coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lifeblood
George’s newest book is available! Get your copy of You’re Money Isn’t the Problem- You Are here:
https://amzn.to/4uDYFRz
Feeling busy but unfulfilled? The Meaningful Few helps you identify what truly matters, eliminate distractions, and live with intention and clarity. Learn more here:
https://www.mymeaningfulfew.com/
Thanks, as always for listening! If you got some value and enjoyed the show, please leave us a review here:
https://ratethispodcast.com/lifebloodpodcast
You can learn more about us at LifeBlood.Live, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook or you’d like to be a guest on the show, contact us at contact@LifeBlood.Live.
Stay up to date by getting our monthly updates.
Copyright LifeBlood 2026.
- LifeBlood: Should your self-worth be separated from your achievements?
Maybe…but only if we're talking about outcomes.
Money, promotions, awards, and recognition don't determine your value as a person. But the promises you keep to yourself? Those matter.
This episode explores why self-confidence isn't something you discover, it's something you earn by honoring your commitments, one day at a time.
Success isn't about controlling results. It's about becoming someone you can trust.
Want to say “Thanks!” You can buy us a cup of coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lifeblood
George’s newest book is available! Get your copy of You’re Money Isn’t the Problem- You Are here:
https://amzn.to/4uDYFRz
Feeling busy but unfulfilled? The Meaningful Few helps you identify what truly matters, eliminate distractions, and live with intention and clarity. Learn more here:
https://www.mymeaningfulfew.com/
Thanks, as always for listening! If you got some value and enjoyed the show, please leave us a review here:
https://ratethispodcast.com/lifebloodpodcast
You can learn more about us at LifeBlood.Live, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook or you’d like to be a guest on the show, contact us at contact@LifeBlood.Live.
Stay up to date by getting our monthly updates.
Copyright LifeBlood 2026.
More Business podcasts
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Right About Now - Legendary Business AdviceBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, News
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- Closing BellBusiness, News
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- 声动早咖啡Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Technology
- Masters in BusinessBusiness, Investing
- Halftime ReportBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Slate MoneyBusiness, Investing
- Hot Smart Rich with Maggie Sellers ReumBusiness
- Mad Money w/ Jim CramerBusiness, Investing, News
- Build with Leila HormoziBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Tutorials
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- Marketplace All-in-OneBusiness, News
- Thoughts on the MarketBusiness, Investing
- Animal Spirits PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- The Ramsey Show HighlightsBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Business HistoryBusiness, History
- Voices of LibertyBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
About LifeBlood
A Human Wellbeing and Flourishing podcast, featuring professionals and subject matter experts, released daily. Get Better, Live How You Want.Podcast website
Listen to LifeBlood, Coffeez with Joe Shalaby and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
LifeBlood
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
LifeBlood: Podcasts in Family