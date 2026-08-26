LifeBlood: Tolerance is often treated as an unquestionable virtue. But should it be?

You get what you tolerate. That's true with your children, your relationships, your organization, your community, and ultimately your society.

This episode explores the limits of tolerance, why values without standards are little more than preferences, the relationship between diversity and shared values, and why healthy families and societies must be willing to distinguish between behaviors that strengthen them and behaviors that undermine them.

What do you actually value? What kind of family, community, and country do you want to live in? And what are you no longer willing to tolerate in order to protect those things?

Decide what matters. Protect what matters. And act like your values actually matter.

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