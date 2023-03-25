Join Flower Friends Nicole and Sarah on their journey to growing beautiful blooms! Interviewing experts, discussing their own successes and failures, and reveal... More
Garden gossip: the one with no guest
This week we’re coming to you with just us to go over the gossip: where the two of us are growing this year, what we’re growing, and lots more.
Perennials for cut flowers with Rachel from a Green & Gorgeous
We are incredibly excited to welcome Rachel and her endless knowledge onto the show to discuss an important topic: growing perennials for cut flowers. Which are the best cultivars? What couldn’t she live without? How did she pick just 128 for her book? We have all the answers for you this week!
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gandgorgeousflowers/?hl=en
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/greenandgorgeousflowers/
How to care for Roses with Liam from David Austin Roses
It’s Nicole’s favourite week of the season so far: it’s rose week! The team from David Austin roses are back to give us some important rose care tips as we all prepare to care for our roses this year (and every year after!)
David Austin links -
Website - https://www.davidaustinroses.co.uk/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/davidaustinroses
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqj_w8c7iGXNrXgdWXs4fg
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/david_austin_roses/
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.co.uk/davidaustinroses/
Planning your Flower Farm (+ Eucalyptus secrets) with Rebecca from Silver Grey Foliage
*After recording we have realised an unexpected tech issue has caused some unusual audio on this episode but we hope you are still able to hear all of Rebecca’s insights!*
Who doesn’t love a bunch filled with eucalyptus?!
This week we are excited to welcome Rebecca who has all the answers for anyone wondering how to plan a cut flower farm and what she has learned since she started.
The icing on the cake is her insights into growing foliage for cut flowers.
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/silvergreyfoliage/?hl=en
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/silvergreyfoliage/
Growing Dahlias from cuttings with David Hall from Halls of Heddon
We are kicking off season 8 with a dedicated dahlia episode with dahlia extraordinaire David Hall of Halls of Heddon, a specialist dahlia nursery here in the U.K.
If you’ve listened to our podcast before, you’ll know Nicole was in her element with this episode and David certainly fed her habit!
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hallsofheddon/?hl=en
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU8LiX904bk-rK_GaDkCu1g?app=desktop
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HallsOfHeddon/?locale=en_GB
Webste - https://www.hallsofheddon.com/
