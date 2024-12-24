Top Stations
Learn Italian with Lucrezia
Lucrezia Oddone
add
Practice your Italian listening skills while learning more about Italians and Italy!
More
Education
Available Episodes
5 of 93
Episodio 93. I romanzi che ho letto nel 2024
I recap all the Italian novels I read in 2024. Let me know what books you read this year. Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/DP6GnxFee4o
--------
18:55
Episodio 92. Il passato remoto si usa ancora? Quando usare la D eufonica? E altri dubbi...
Rispondo ad alcune delle vostre domande di grammatica.
--------
14:59
Episodio 91. Perché Sanremo è Sanremo!
Perché Sanremo è Sanremo!
--------
12:22
Episodio 90. Niente più paura di parlare italiano nel 2024 (con i vostri racconti divertenti)!
Nel 2024 esorcizziamo la paura di parlare italiano, grazie ai vostri racconti divertenti!
--------
15:32
Episodio 89. Quali sono i giorni festivi in Italia?
Quali sono i giorni festivi in Italia? Diamo un'occhiata al calendario del 2024!
--------
14:14
Show more
Practice your Italian listening skills while learning more about Italians and Italy!
