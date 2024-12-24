Powered by RND
Practice your Italian listening skills while learning more about Italians and Italy!
  • Episodio 93. I romanzi che ho letto nel 2024
    I recap all the Italian novels I read in 2024. Let me know what books you read this year. Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/DP6GnxFee4o
    18:55
  • Episodio 92. Il passato remoto si usa ancora? Quando usare la D eufonica? E altri dubbi...
    Rispondo ad alcune delle vostre domande di grammatica.
    14:59
  • Episodio 91. Perché Sanremo è Sanremo!
    Perché Sanremo è Sanremo!
    12:22
  • Episodio 90. Niente più paura di parlare italiano nel 2024 (con i vostri racconti divertenti)!
    Nel 2024 esorcizziamo la paura di parlare italiano, grazie ai vostri racconti divertenti!
    15:32
  • Episodio 89. Quali sono i giorni festivi in Italia?
    Quali sono i giorni festivi in Italia? Diamo un'occhiata al calendario del 2024!
