Just listen to the Citizens they steer the Ship

Vision and priorities held to steer the ship towards good government in Red Oak and over in Windsor Heights, all you have to do is listen to the people, so says their City Councilman. Shawnna Silvius, Mayor of Red Oak and Michael Libbie, City Council, Windsor Heights. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic