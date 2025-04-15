Powered by RND
  • Fun Stuff and Three Rules
    Katy Wethal, Dubuque City Councilwoman says good government starts with listening. Joseph Taylor, city administrator of Center Point says there are three ways to deliver good government and if you pay attention it’s easy. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
  • Budgets, Beer and Bonfires
    A big bonfire at his home with friends and neighbors is Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken’s favorite place. As a city manager he talks about how he works with the council and mayor. And we talk about good government in downtown Decorah. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
  • Relationships and listening Creates Good Government
    Let’s be friends, it leads to better government, says Mason City mayor Bill Schickel. Listening and engaging, that’s what Aaron Burnett, Mason City’s city administrator says. Together they bring both tools to city government. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
  • Mayor of the Year Builds Bridges
    The Iowa Mayor’s Association recently named Mayor Quentin Hart of Waterloo Mayor of the Year. He tells Mayor Brad Cavanagh how he has built up Waterloo and why lighting a bridge made a big difference in his city. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
  • Just listen to the Citizens they steer the Ship
    Vision and priorities held to steer the ship towards good government in Red Oak and over in Windsor Heights, all you have to do is listen to the people, so says their City Councilman. Shawnna Silvius, Mayor of Red Oak and Michael Libbie, City Council, Windsor Heights. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
