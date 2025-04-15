Katy Wethal, Dubuque City Councilwoman says good government starts with listening. Joseph Taylor, city administrator of Center Point says there are three ways to deliver good government and if you pay attention it’s easy. IowaLeague.org Iowa League of Cities on Facebook Iowa League of Cities on YouTube Iowa League of Cities on LinkedIn Executive Producers: Katie Wheeler, Brad Cavanagh, David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts: Brad Cavanagh, David Martin Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic
Budgets, Beer and Bonfires
A big bonfire at his home with friends and neighbors is Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken's favorite place. As a city manager he talks about how he works with the council and mayor. And we talk about good government in downtown Decorah.
Relationships and listening Creates Good Government
Let's be friends, it leads to better government, says Mason City mayor Bill Schickel. Listening and engaging, that's what Aaron Burnett, Mason City's city administrator says. Together they bring both tools to city government.
Mayor of the Year Builds Bridges
The Iowa Mayor's Association recently named Mayor Quentin Hart of Waterloo Mayor of the Year. He tells Mayor Brad Cavanagh how he has built up Waterloo and why lighting a bridge made a big difference in his city.
Just listen to the Citizens they steer the Ship
Vision and priorities held to steer the ship towards good government in Red Oak and over in Windsor Heights, all you have to do is listen to the people, so says their City Councilman. Shawnna Silvius, Mayor of Red Oak and Michael Libbie, City Council, Windsor Heights.