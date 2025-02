Reinvention Room with Allison Hare

From Woo to Whoa: Manifestation That Actually Works with Jen Mazer

What if manifestation wasn’t just a trending buzzword but a practical tool for redesigning your life? In this episode of The Reinvention Room, Allison Hare sits down with Jen Mazer, affectionately known as the “Queen of Manifestation.” Together, they unravel the myths around manifestation, dive into its science, and explore how intuition and action play a pivotal role in achieving your highest potential.Jen shares her personal journey, from living rent-free in NYC for 10 years to starting a green school in Africa, offering inspiring stories and actionable tips to manifest your desires. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, this episode will leave you with practical tools to shift your mindset, embrace obstacles, and create a life that feels expansive and intentional.What You’ll Learn:Why mainstream manifestation myths miss the markThe surprising role of obstacles in the manifestation processHow to focus on feelings over specific outcomesTools to harness intuition and co-create your lifeHow to shift from “victim” to “participant” in your journeyNotable Timestamps:[03:15] – The pitfalls of starting the year strong but losing momentum when obstacles arise.[06:30] – Why vision boards are the "preschool" of manifestation—and what works better.[11:45] – Jen’s story of living rent-free in NYC for 10 years and how it shaped her manifestation journey.[16:20] – The science behind manifestation: how your imagination taps into intuition.[21:10] – Overcoming skepticism: the difference between intuition and wishful thinking.[28:50] – The importance of focusing on feelings, not specifics, to shift your vibration.[33:35] – How obstacles are an essential part of the manifestation process—and why they often signal you’re close.[41:00] – Practical tools to elevate your mindset and intuition starting today.[46:15] – Manifestation myths debunked: Why “fake it till you make it” is misunderstood.[52:40] – How Jen turned a simple book idea into a Simon & Schuster deal—and what it taught her about co-creation.Resources Mentioned:Jen Mazer's Website: http://www.queenofmanifestation.com/Create a Life of Pure Magic GuideManifest 2025 WorkbookJen’s book: Manifesting Made EasyThe board game SparkedJen’s Manifestation Masters Program and Club Free guide: Create a Life of Pure MagicLinks:Connect with Jen: Queen of ManifestationJoin Allison’s brainstorming session: Book a Call hereShare this episode with a friend who needs a mindset refresh! Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]