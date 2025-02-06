Reinvention Room with Allison Hare

The Career Hack You Haven't Tried Yet with Erin Hatzikostas
You ever feel like you’re doing all the “right” things at work—showing up, working your ass off, saying all the right things in meetings—yet you still feel invisible? Like success is just not happening the way it was supposed to?Enter: The 50% Rule. My guest today, Erin Hatzikostas, former CEO, bestselling author of books You Do You-ish and 50% Rule, and sought-after keynote speaker and executive coach, is breaking down how ditching half the advice you’re given (yes, even from the experts) might just be the key to getting ahead without burning out.In this episode, we’re talking about:✅ Why following the playbook is keeping you stuck✅ How to stand out without playing office politics✅ Why “just be yourself” is the worst career advice ever✅ The fastest way to make your work feel meaningful againIf you’re tired of doing everything right and still feeling like something’s missing, this episode is for you.Notable Timestamps02:00 | Why working harder isn’t the answer08:30 | The 50% Rule—what it is & how to use it17:15 | How to get ahead without following the corporate script29:45 | Why energy (not effort) is the real game-changer42:00 | The tiny tweak that makes people actually listen to you at work54:30 | How to stop overthinking and take action today🔗 Resources & Links: Erin Hatzikostas Website: https://www.bauthenticinc.com50% Rule Book: https://amzn.to/4gngxrXLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/erin-hatzikostas/Book a Free Strategy Call with Allison Hare: https://allisonhare.com/freecall
Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]
--------
39:14
Podcast Launch Secrets: Allison Hare's Success Blueprint for Coaches & Experts (Rebroadcast from the Coaching Equation Podcast)
What if the world doesn’t need another perfect podcast? In this episode of The Reinvention Room, Allison Hare shares her secrets to launching a meaningful, sustainable, and game-changing podcast. Featuring a conversation with Ryan Lang from The Coaching Equation podcast, this episode explores how podcasting can transform your business, build your personal brand, and create opportunities you didn’t know existed.You’ll learn:Why podcasting isn’t as crowded as it seems—and the surprising stats to prove it.The biggest myths about starting a podcast (spoiler: technology isn’t the hard part).How authenticity and imperfection are your greatest tools for success.The simple, step-by-step process to take your podcast idea from dream to reality.Resources Mentioned:Join the Podcast Launch Waitlist: www.profitablecoach.io/podcastlaunchDiscover Empire Partners - Helping coaches become profitable business ownersFollow Ryan Lang on The Coaching Equation Podcast.Schedule a free call with Allison re: your podcast and lifeConnect with Allison on Instagram @allison__hare.Take Action:If you’ve been waiting for the right time to start your podcast, this is it! Visit www.profitablecoach.io/podcastlaunch to sign up for the waitlist and turn your idea into something impactful.
Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]
--------
57:00
Women Hating on Women
You know that irrational hatred some women trigger in you? Same. And in this episode, we’re talking about why. From celebrity drama to the sneaky ways societal conditioning shows up in our everyday lives, I’m taking you through the deeper reasons women criticize other women—and how we can stop.What You’ll Hear in This Episode[00:00] Why this episode almost didn’t happen (hello, self-doubt!).[03:30] Big names, big triggers: Why certain women (like Meghan Markle or J.Lo) bring out big feelings.[08:45] Media double standards: Why women have to be either perfectly poised or total messes.[15:00] The root of the hate: How anxiety, inadequacy, and internalized sexism play into it all.[22:00] My personal struggles with judgment, societal expectations, and feeling like I always had to prove myself.[32:40] The fix: How to audit your own biases, shift the narrative, and create more supportive spaces.[40:00] Final thoughts: Let’s stop judging ourselves and each other—it’s time to rewrite the story.Links referenced:Book your own free reinvention strategy call here: https://allisonhare.com/schedule
Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]
--------
48:42
From Woo to Whoa: Manifestation That Actually Works with Jen Mazer
What if manifestation wasn’t just a trending buzzword but a practical tool for redesigning your life? In this episode of The Reinvention Room, Allison Hare sits down with Jen Mazer, affectionately known as the “Queen of Manifestation.” Together, they unravel the myths around manifestation, dive into its science, and explore how intuition and action play a pivotal role in achieving your highest potential.Jen shares her personal journey, from living rent-free in NYC for 10 years to starting a green school in Africa, offering inspiring stories and actionable tips to manifest your desires. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, this episode will leave you with practical tools to shift your mindset, embrace obstacles, and create a life that feels expansive and intentional.What You’ll Learn:Why mainstream manifestation myths miss the markThe surprising role of obstacles in the manifestation processHow to focus on feelings over specific outcomesTools to harness intuition and co-create your lifeHow to shift from “victim” to “participant” in your journeyNotable Timestamps:[03:15] – The pitfalls of starting the year strong but losing momentum when obstacles arise.[06:30] – Why vision boards are the "preschool" of manifestation—and what works better.[11:45] – Jen’s story of living rent-free in NYC for 10 years and how it shaped her manifestation journey.[16:20] – The science behind manifestation: how your imagination taps into intuition.[21:10] – Overcoming skepticism: the difference between intuition and wishful thinking.[28:50] – The importance of focusing on feelings, not specifics, to shift your vibration.[33:35] – How obstacles are an essential part of the manifestation process—and why they often signal you’re close.[41:00] – Practical tools to elevate your mindset and intuition starting today.[46:15] – Manifestation myths debunked: Why “fake it till you make it” is misunderstood.[52:40] – How Jen turned a simple book idea into a Simon & Schuster deal—and what it taught her about co-creation.Resources Mentioned:Jen Mazer's Website: http://www.queenofmanifestation.com/Create a Life of Pure Magic GuideManifest 2025 WorkbookJen’s book: Manifesting Made EasyThe board game SparkedJen’s Manifestation Masters Program and Club Free guide: Create a Life of Pure MagicLinks:Connect with Jen: Queen of ManifestationJoin Allison’s brainstorming session: Book a Call hereShare this episode with a friend who needs a mindset refresh!
Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]
--------
47:43
Don't Die - Controversial Netflix documentary deep dive!
n this episode of The Reinvention Room, Allison Hare and guest Danielle Laughlin dive into the provocative Netflix documentary Don’t Die, chronicling Bryan Johnson’s $2M-a-year mission to stop aging. This live, unscripted conversation explores the ethics of biohacking, the rigidity of Johnson’s lifestyle, the cultural obsession with longevity, and the societal standards of aging for men and women. With sharp opinions and plenty of laughs, this episode will have you questioning everything you thought about living—and dying.Notable Timestamps0:00 – 1:45: Allison sets the stage with Bryan Johnson’s background and the Don’t Die documentary.1:46 – 6:30: Bryan Johnson’s journey from suicidal tech entrepreneur to anti-aging pioneer.6:31 – 12:00: Johnson’s strict protocol: Scheduled sex, 11 a.m. dinners, and other wild dating rules.12:01 – 19:45: Ethics of biohacking: Can you play God and still have a meaningful life?19:46 – 24:00: Is perfectionism killing joy? The dangers of rigidity in a hyper-measured life.24:01 – 30:20: Gendered perspectives: Why anti-aging is marketed as beauty for women but optimization for men.30:21 – 34:15: The cult of longevity: Connection and community in Johnson’s movement.34:16 – 39:00: Reimagining aging: What could the future look like if we lived longer, healthier lives?39:01 – End: Visionary or narcissist? Final thoughts on Bryan Johnson and the anti-aging movement.Resources MentionedNetflix Documentary: Don’t DieBook a free brainstorming call with Allison
Be sure to rate, review, and follow this podcast on your player and also, connect with me IRL for more goodness and life-changing stuff.Sign up for the free Reinvention Roadmap weekly emailAllisonHare.comFollow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.Schedule a FREE breakthrough call with me Want to take these ideas and apply them to your life? Let's do it!DOWNLOAD the free PDF - 40 Simple Ways to Add Energy To Your Day- get a quick burst of energy right now and KEEP IT!Reb3l Dance Fitness - Try it at home! Free month with this link.Personal Brand - need help building yours? Schedule a call with me here and let's discuss.Feedback and Contact:: [email protected]
What if the problem isn’t you? What if you’re in the wrong room? My suspicion? You’re not broken and you DON’T need to be fixed. You’ve outgrown where you are. Let’s get more space and freedom to redesign the life you deserve. Welcome to the Reinvention Room. I’m Allison Hare, coach for ambitious women making big changes and we are rethinking everything we’ve been taught. Part pop culture, part real talk, and all smarter ways to live life on your own terms. Live big, take up space. (Formerly known at Late Learner Podcast)