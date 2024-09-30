Jim and Colin report on location from Baku, Azerbaijan where they are attending COP29, the United Nations Climate Change conference. In this bonus episode, they briefly describe what COP29 is, why they are there, share a few stories of their own experiences so far and a few clips from interviews gathered from people from around the world.
181. Norman Wirzba | Textures of Hope
Hope has sometimes been made out to be something we possess, something we hold like a shield to protect us from pain. But Norman wants to recast hope as something we do, and most importantly, as something that is animated by love. He talks through some of the different textures of hope to bring out more of its richness so that it might better form us through times of crisis.
180. Hans Madueme | A Better Way to Disagree
Hans Madueme is a Young-Earth Creationist. In this conversation, the goal was not to come to an agreement about the age of the earth but instead to understand one another better, find common ground, and explore the points of disagreement with curiosity and friendliness. Hans explains his views of where the Bible has a clear message and where he sees the limits of science in explaining things that contradict those messages.
179. Francis Collins | Truth, Science, Faith, Trust
After many years working at the very top levels of science and medicine, pursuing knowledge that would lead to better and healthier lives for so many people, Francis Collins started to see an erosion of trust in science, as well as across social and political landscapes. That led him to start wondering about what leads people to trust—in facts, in ideas, in institutions—and to wonder about the nature of truth itself. His new book, A Road to Wisdom: Truth, Science, Faith, and Trust is the result. It is a book that speaks to the deep divisions in society and calls us all to humility and wisdom as we do the work to find common ground.
178. Brian McLaren | Showing Up in the Face of Doom
The title of Brian McLaren’s new book, Life After Doom, might at first be imposing…that word, “doom" looms large, but there is also life. McLaren has been looking into the face of the climate crisis and has, himself, felt the sense of doom that many people describe when they look into the future. McLaren does not dismiss the seriousness of the problems, nor is he paralyzed by it, but instead imagines the kind of life that is worth living no matter what kind of future will meet us.
