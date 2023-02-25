The Kurdistan in America podcast is the official podcast of the Kurdistan Regional Government Representation in the United States, based in Washington, DC. The ...
S4 Episode 6 - Interview with the KRG Representative to the US, Ms. Bayan Abdul Rahman
The Kurdistan in America podcast is honored to have Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurdistan Regional Government Representative to the United States, as its guest in episode 6 of season three.Ms Abdul Rahman was appointed the KRG envoy to the United States in 2015 and is about to embark on a new chapter of her career in public service by taking on the role of advisor to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for foreign affairs and climate change.In this interview, Ms Abdul Rahman recounts her childhood in Kurdistan, Baghdad and Iran before moving to the UK as a refugee. She describes her successful career as a journalist in the UK and Japan, working for the Financial Times among other newspapers, and her transition to a career in diplomacy, first in London and then Washington.The KRG envoy’s father, Sami Abdul Rahman, was a veteran of the Kurdish freedom movement and played a critical leadership role in the Kurdish and Iraqi opposition to Saddam Hussein’s regime. He was killed alongside his elder son Salah and more than 100 others in a twin suicide bombing in 2004.Our conversation covers Representative Abdul Rahman’s personal journey, her reflections on some of her achievements in the past eight years in Washington and what drives her passion for public service.
6/30/2023
33:14
S4 Episode 5 - Interview with Ariel Sabar, Author of "My Father's Paradise," and his father Prof. Yona Sabar: Unveiling the Legacy
The Kurdistan in America podcast is proud to present an interview with two special and distinguished guests, a father and son, in the fifth episode of Season Four. We are honored to have Ariel Sabar, an acclaimed author, and Professor Yona Sabar, the central figure of Ariel’s book, ‘My Father's Paradise.’In this episode, we hope to deepen our understanding of the history of the Jews in Kurdistan and explore the vibrant diversity and cultural heritage of Kurdistan, with its various ethnic and religious components.Our conversation with Ariel Sabar covers a wide range of topics, offering insights into the motivation behind writing ‘My Father's Paradise’ and Ariel's personal journey that compelled him to undertake this extraordinary project.Professor Yona Sabar, Ariel's father, shares his heartfelt memories from Kurdistan and discusses his lifelong dedication to the preservation of the Aramaic language and Kurdish-Jewish heritage through his academic contributions. With over 80 scholarly articles and numerous books to his name, including ‘The Folk Literature of the Kurdistani Jews’ and ‘A Jewish Neo-Aramaic Dictionary’, Professor Yona Sabar's expertise hard to match.Ariel Sabar is not only an accomplished author but also an award-winning journalist. ‘My Father's Paradise: A Son's Search for his Jewish Past in Kurdish Iraq’ was awarded the National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography. His latest book, ‘Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man, and the Gospel of Jesus's Wife’, garnered critical acclaim as a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best True Crime Book of the year and the Investigative Reporters and Editors Book Award. Smithsonian Magazine also recognized it as one of the best books of the year.
5/29/2023
38:43
S4 Episode 4 - Interview with Minister Dr. Mohammad Shukri and Ms. Carez Dargallay: Economic Potential of Kurdistan
The Kurdistan in America podcast is proud to present an interview with two distinguished guests in the fourth episode of Season Four. We are honored to have on our show Minister Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, and Ms. Carez Dargallay, Head of the Board’s Foreign Direct Investment Unit. Through our discussion, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of Kurdistan’s economic potential and the efforts being made to attract investment to the region, including from the United States.In this episode, we delve into Kurdistan’s economic prospects and the openings available to foreign investors. Dr. Mohammad Shukri shares his insights on the Board of Investment's objectives and how they align with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s economic reform strategy, the Board’s efforts to attract foreign investment and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s priority sectors. Ms. Dargallay joins us to discuss how her unit promotes foreign investment in Kurdistan and offers her advice to international companies considering investing in the region. Join us for this informative episode as we explore the economic landscape of Kurdistan and the Board of Investment's role in driving economic growth and development.
4/27/2023
28:46
S4 Episode 3 - 20th Anniversary of Liberation of Iraq - A Special Interview with Lt. Col. Eric Howard
The Kurdistan in America podcast is honored to have Lieutenant Colonel Eric Howard as our guest in the third episode of Season Four. In this special episode, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the liberation of Iraq. March 20th, 2003 marked the beginning of the Second Gulf War. For the Kurdish people and the vast majority of Iraqis, it was a moment of hope as they looked to the future with optimism. As the former commander of Advanced Operations Base 040 in the Erbil sector, Lt. Col. Howard has extensive experience in the Kurdistan Region, both during Operation Provide Comfort in 1994 and battlefield experience in the Kurdistan Region fighting alongside the Peshmerga forces against the Iraqi Army in 2003.He shares his unique perspective on the successes and failures of the liberation of Iraq, his experiences fighting alongside the Peshmerga forces, and his personal views on the Kurdish people and the current state of US-Kurdistan relations.Join us as we delve into the complexities of one of the most consequential events of the 21st century and gain a deep understanding of Lt. Col. Howard's viewpoint as an American special forces commander.
3/27/2023
29:53
Season 4 Episode 2 - Interview with Mr. John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville
The Kurdistan in America podcast is honored to have Nashville Mayor John Cooper as our guest in the second episode of Season Four. Nashville is often referred to as Little Kurdistan for its large and vibrant Kurdish community. Mr. Cooper was elected Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County in 2019, having previously served as an At-Large Member of Metro Council from 2015. He holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's degree in business from Vanderbilt University. Mr. Cooper shared his experiences as the Mayor of Nashville, giving insights into his leadership style, vision for the city, and the opportunities this growing city is enjoying. As a supporter of the Kurdish community in the capital of Tennessee, Mayor Cooper discussed the Erbil-Nashville sister city initiative and how it could help build a stronger community as well as bilateral relations. He also shared his views on the Kurds and their contribution to the cultural life and food scene in Nashville.
