Podcasts
News
Krystal Kyle & Friends
Krystal Kyle & Friends
Krystal
add
Krystal Ball, cohost of Breaking Points podcast, and Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, dive into politics, philosophy and random BS with people they like.
More
News
Politics
Available Episodes
5 of 204
Episode 204: Ken Klippenstein
Ken Klippenstein takes us through his coverage of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing, and the response of mainstream media outlets.
--------
56:09
Episode 203: Michael Tracey
Journalist Michael Tracey joins us to discuss Trump’s cabinet picks.
--------
1:46:11
Episode 202: Ro Khanna
Congressman Ro Khanna joins us to talk about Democrats' loss in the 2024 election and where the party is headed.
--------
1:02:26
Episode 201: Steve Schmidt
We talk to MSNBC regular turned critic Steve Schmidt about Morning Joe’s recent heel turn on Donald Trump.
--------
1:28:46
Episode 200: Juan David Rojas
For our two hundredth episode, we talk to Juan David Rojas about how AMLO, Mexico’s Bernie, won.
--------
1:25:31
Show more
About Krystal Kyle & Friends
Krystal Ball, cohost of Breaking Points podcast, and Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, dive into politics, philosophy and random BS with people they like.
Podcast website
