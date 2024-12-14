Krystal Ball, cohost of Breaking Points podcast, and Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, dive into politics, philosophy and random BS with people they like.

For our two hundredth episode, we talk to Juan David Rojas about how AMLO, Mexico’s Bernie, won.

We talk to MSNBC regular turned critic Steve Schmidt about Morning Joe’s recent heel turn on Donald Trump.

Congressman Ro Khanna joins us to talk about Democrats' loss in the 2024 election and where the party is headed.

Ken Klippenstein takes us through his coverage of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing, and the response of mainstream media outlets.

Krystal Ball, cohost of Breaking Points podcast, and Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, dive into politics, philosophy and random BS with people they like.

Listen to Krystal Kyle & Friends, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app