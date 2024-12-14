Powered by RND
Krystal Ball, cohost of Breaking Points podcast, and Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, dive into politics, philosophy and random BS with people they like.
  • Episode 204: Ken Klippenstein
    Ken Klippenstein takes us through his coverage of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing, and the response of mainstream media outlets.
    56:09
  • Episode 203: Michael Tracey
    Journalist Michael Tracey joins us to discuss Trump’s cabinet picks.
    1:46:11
  • Episode 202: Ro Khanna
    Congressman Ro Khanna joins us to talk about Democrats' loss in the 2024 election and where the party is headed.
    1:02:26
  • Episode 201: Steve Schmidt
    We talk to MSNBC regular turned critic Steve Schmidt about Morning Joe’s recent heel turn on Donald Trump.
    1:28:46
  • Episode 200: Juan David Rojas
    For our two hundredth episode, we talk to Juan David Rojas about how AMLO, Mexico’s Bernie, won.
    1:25:31

