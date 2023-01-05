Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Esme Louise James
Kinky History is a podcast series that explores the evolution of human sexuality - from scandalous stories from the Ancient World to the saucy secrets of famous... More
Available Episodes

  • Esme Talks About Sex With Her Mum
    The World is Full of Sex Data and this week, for a special 'Sextistics' episode, Esme is joined by her equally nerdy (and brainy) mum - Dr Susan James. They unpack the changing definitions of sex over history, some very surprising sex statistics and why former US President Bill Clinton wasn't lying when he said "I did not have sexual relations with that woman". Follow Kinky History on everything & contact Esme here Subscribe to Kinky History Uncensored here Follow Dr Susan James on IG here and on LinkedIn here Get 20% off with the code GETKINKYWITHNORMAL at NORMALSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    37:05
  • The Polyamorous Life of Albert Einstein
    Einstein, the genius that gave us the theory of relativity and so much more,  was the original fuck boy. Albert Einstein was married twice but had dozens of lovers in his lifetime. Join me this week as I uncover the polyamorous life of the world's most famous scientist, and his lesser known "theory of infidelity". Follow Kinky History on everything & contact Esme here Subscribe to Kinky History Uncensored here Get 20% off with the code GETKINKYWITHNORMAL at NORMALSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/23/2023
    32:59
  • The History of the Vibrator is Not What You Think It Is
    You've seen the Hollywood versions and probably heard the myths, but the real history of the vibrator is not what you think it is.  Join me today as we spread the good vibes and learn the truth about the origins of the world's most popular sex toys. Follow Kinky History on everything & contact Esme here Subscribe to Kinky History Uncensored here Get 20% off with the code GETKINKYWITHNORMAL at NORMALSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    34:24
  • To Infinity and Beyond - Kinky History Joins the Mile High Club
    Universal orgasms, alien spunk, black holes and tentacle porn. This episode will have you seeing stars as I team up with friend, astrophysicist and fellow academic Kirsten Banks to talk all things kinky space. And would you believe neither of us made a joke about Uranus! Follow Kinky History on everything & contact Esme here Subscribe to Kinky History Uncensored here Contact Kirsten here and follow Kirsten on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter Get 20% off with the code GETKINKYWITHNORMAL at NORMAL  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/10/2023
    28:26
  • Its a Kinky History and TikTok10 Quiz Mash Up!
    This week something a little bit different and a whole lotta fun. Joining me in the red room of pleasure is fellow nerd and quizmaster Miles Glaspole - host of the incredibly popular TikTok10 Quiz. Miles tests my Kinky knowledge and I find a honeymoon destination in the process. Follow Kinky History on everything & contact Esme here Subscribe to Kinky History Uncensored here Find Miles Glaspole on TikTok and Instagram @TikTok10Quiz Get 20% off with the code GETKINKYWITHNORMAL at NORMAL  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/3/2023
    36:19

About Kinky History

Kinky History is a podcast series that explores the evolution of human sexuality - from scandalous stories from the Ancient World to the saucy secrets of famous figures.

By speaking openly about these topics in a way that is educational, entertaining, and accessible, Kinky History aims to erase dangerous taboos which still exist around identity, gender, and sexuality.

Esmé created her "Kinky History" series on TikTok in October 2020. It has since grown to a following of over 2.5 million people from around the globe.

