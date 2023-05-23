Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Just Ignore It
Liz Adams
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: Welcome To Just Ignore It!!
    On the FIRST EVER episode of 'Just Ignore It' Liz and Dave Adams dig into the story of how they met and give us a look at what to expect from this brand new podcast about marriage, parenting, embracing the chaos and learning as you go.  Follow Liz on Instagram @lizadams. Follow our podcast on Instagram @justignoreitpodcast. Keep up with us at helloadamsfamily.com  Keep in touch at [email protected]    
    5/23/2023
    21:32

About Just Ignore It

The Just Ignore It podcast hosted by Liz and Dave Adams features real talk about marriage, parenting, embracing the chaos and learning as you go. Expect to get a deeper look into our lives, how we keep our marriage alive among the chaos of raising three boys and having fun along the way.
