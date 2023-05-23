The Just Ignore It podcast hosted by Liz and Dave Adams features real talk about marriage, parenting, embracing the chaos and learning as you go. Expect to get ... More
Episode 1: Welcome To Just Ignore It!!
On the FIRST EVER episode of 'Just Ignore It' Liz and Dave Adams dig into the story of how they met and give us a look at what to expect from this brand new podcast about marriage, parenting, embracing the chaos and learning as you go. Follow Liz on Instagram @lizadams. Follow our podcast on Instagram @justignoreitpodcast. Keep up with us at helloadamsfamily.com Keep in touch at [email protected]
