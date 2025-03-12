Powered by RND
Just a Spanish Phrase

News in Slow Spanish
Want to learn Spanish and also connect with the culture? Just a Spanish Phrase is a free Spanish language learning podcast (presented in English) that unpacks t...
EducationLanguage Learning

  • Cortar el bacalao
    The common expression cortar el bacalao, literalmente to cut the cod, means to rule or lead in a group and have the last word in important decisions and situations. This expression is used in all kinds of contexts, namely, work, family, relationships. El origen de esta expresión proviene de varios contextos. Las tiendas donde vendían bacalao seco es uno de ellos. En esas tiendas, sólo cortaban el bacalao los empleados más diestros porque era necesaria una habilidad especial y mucha práctica para manejar un cuchillo muy grande y afilado y hacer un corte perfecto. Esta habilidad especial separaba a estos empleados de aquellos que todavía no sabían cómo cortar el bacalao y por eso tenían más prestigio dentro del grupo. Otro contexto es la familia a la hora de comer o a la hora de cenar. Antiguamente, la persona que servía la comida en los hogares era el cabeza de familia. Esta persona era el padre, la persona con más autoridad dentro de la familia. Esta costumbre de repartir la comida y cortar el bacalao en trozos pequeños para los miembros de la familia con el tiempo adoptó el significado de tener poder y autoridad dentro de un grupo. Esta actividad de cortar el bacalao se asoció con la idea de autoridad. https://www.newsinslowspanish.com/series/expressions/8/12/transcript/1 
    9:05
  • Cuatro gatos
    Cuatro gatos
    9:14
  • Costar un ojo de la cara
    Costar un ojo de la cara
    9:41
  • Quemarse las pestañas
    Quemarse las pestañas
    10:21
  • Dar gato por liebre
    Dar gato por liebre
    10:05

About Just a Spanish Phrase

Want to learn Spanish and also connect with the culture? Just a Spanish Phrase is a free Spanish language learning podcast (presented in English) that unpacks the most fascinating Spanish idioms and Spanish expressions. In each short and engaging episode, our hosts explore the origins, meanings, and cultural context behind popular Spanish phrases. Whether you're just starting to learn Spanish or you're an advanced Spanish speaker, you'll discover funny and useful insights that will enrich your understanding of and appreciation for Spanish-speaking cultures. Perfect for your daily commute and for surprising your Spanish-speaking friends with authentic Spanish expressions. A free Spanish companion podcast to News in Slow Spanish (www.NewsInSlowSpanish.com) that makes language learning accessible and entertaining, one phrase at a time. Spanish learning made easy!
