The common expression cortar el bacalao, literalmente to cut the cod, means to rule or lead in a group and have the last word in important decisions and situations. This expression is used in all kinds of contexts, namely, work, family, relationships. El origen de esta expresión proviene de varios contextos. Las tiendas donde vendían bacalao seco es uno de ellos. En esas tiendas, sólo cortaban el bacalao los empleados más diestros porque era necesaria una habilidad especial y mucha práctica para manejar un cuchillo muy grande y afilado y hacer un corte perfecto. Esta habilidad especial separaba a estos empleados de aquellos que todavía no sabían cómo cortar el bacalao y por eso tenían más prestigio dentro del grupo. Otro contexto es la familia a la hora de comer o a la hora de cenar. Antiguamente, la persona que servía la comida en los hogares era el cabeza de familia. Esta persona era el padre, la persona con más autoridad dentro de la familia. Esta costumbre de repartir la comida y cortar el bacalao en trozos pequeños para los miembros de la familia con el tiempo adoptó el significado de tener poder y autoridad dentro de un grupo. Esta actividad de cortar el bacalao se asoció con la idea de autoridad. https://www.newsinslowspanish.com/series/expressions/8/12/transcript/1

