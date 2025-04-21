🔥TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR REBELS OF DISCLOSURE 2025 - GET YOUR TICKET TODAY! https://www.journeytotruth.online/ _______________________________________________ 🔥Aaron's new book!👇 https://www.amazon.com/Waking-Infinite-Universe-Extraterrestrials-Spirituality/dp/B0D2LH8T4F EVERYTHING JOURNEY TO TRUTH HAS TO OFFER IS NOW UNDER ONE ROOF! CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE!: https://www.journeytotruth.online/ PATREON: Subscribe to our Patreon for Webinars and Bonus Content: https://www.patreon.com/j2tpodcast HOPEWELL FARM CBD: PROMO CODE 'JOURNEYTOTRUTH10' gets you 10% off all cbd products! To Learn More and Purchase Hopewell Farm CBD Products. Crypto payment option now available! CLICK HERE -- https://hopewellfarmtn.com/?wpam_id=1 OMNIA RADIATION BALANCER: To Learn More and Purchase the Omnia Radiation Balancer. Use promo code TRUTH (all caps) for 10% off! CLICK HERE: https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/j2truth DONATE: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=QX6V8YRVJAY74&no_recurring=0&item_name=Journey+to+Truth+Podcast¤cy_code=USD Thank you 🙏 SHIRTS & MERCH: Use promo code 20ANDBACK for 20% off! https://teespring.com/stores/journey-to-truth-podcast

About Journey to Truth Podcast CLASSICS

Is mother earth and the human race truly experiencing what many are referring to as the "Great Awakening"? Are conspiracy theories really just theories? Has the truth about who we are and where we come from been suppressed and hidden away from the public eye by the elites who control this planet, in an effort to maintain a sinister agenda? After years of research, thumbing through leaked government documents, listening to eyewitness reports and whistleblower testimonies—We believe that not only is this possible, but it may very well be exactly what is taking place on this planet. Thousands of people are waking up and demanding full disclosure. We began Journey to Truth Podcast in hopes of shedding light on this reality, giving people a chance to come forward with their experiences, and discuss the importance of waking up to these truths and what this could mean for the future of humanity. One thing is certain. The truth is wildly stranger than fiction...