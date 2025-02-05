Mindful Strategies for Gray Area Drinkers w/ Rosamund Dean

Welcome to Journey to the Sunnyside! If you’ve ever felt stuck between overindulging and going completely sober, this one’s for you. Today, I’m joined by Rosamund Dean, journalist and mom who literally wrote the book on mindful drinking—Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life. Rosamund was way ahead of the curve when she published this book back in 2017, and her insights are more relevant than ever. In this episode, we’re diving into her personal journey, what inspired her to make a change, and how mindful drinking transformed her life. Plus, she’ll share actionable tips and strategies to help you take control of your drinking without feeling deprived. Want to drink less with no pressure to quit? Go to https://ctbk.co/4doo5dq for a free 15-day trial.--Listen to Journey to the Sunnyside Podcast: https://bit.ly/4bxCqT3Subscribe to Sunnyside’s YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3zuoID4CONNECT WITH SUNNYSIDE:- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joinsunnyside/- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joinsunnyside/- Twitter: https://x.com/joinsunnyside- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joinsunnysideABOUT SUNNYSIDE: Sunnyside is the #1 alcohol moderation app that helps you drink less without any shame, guilt, or pressure to quit. Optimize your alcohol habits to achieve benefits like sleeping better, losing weight, feeling more energy, and saving money. We know that an all-or-nothing approach doesn’t work for everyone, so we focus on helping you set your own goals, celebrate small wins, and build a lasting system of accountability. As a result, 96.7% of our members see a big drop in their drinking after 90 days.Disclaimer: This podcast is not intended as medical advice, and the views of the guests may not represent the views of Sunnyside. If you’re concerned about your health or alcohol use, please consider seeking advice from a doctor.