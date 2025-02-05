From Trauma to Transformation: Breaking Free and Taking Back Control
Maggie Jenson, Behavior Change Specialist and founder of Magnify Progressive Wellness, joins us to share her deeply personal journey—growing up with an alcoholic mother, experiencing trauma, and how it shaped her relationship with alcohol. She opens up about the pivotal moments that led her to reframe her past, break free from generational patterns, and ultimately find purpose in helping others. This is a raw and insightful conversation about mindset shifts, overcoming regret, and how trauma, when reframed, can become a source of strength.
29:57
10-Minute Mondays: Stop Cravings and Self-Sabotage in 3 Simple Steps
Maybe you crushed Dry or Dry-ish January, or maybe it didn't go as planned. Either way, February is a fresh start. When stress hits or cravings creep in, it's easy to slip back into old habits—but it doesn't have to be that way. In this 10-Minute Monday, I'm sharing a simple but powerful strategy to stop cravings and self-sabotage in their tracks and realign with your best self—whether you're keeping the momentum going or ready for a reset. Tune in now and set yourself up for success.
10:01
Women, Cancer, Alcohol, and the Power of Rebuilding w/ Rosamund Dean
Welcome to Journey to the Sunnyside! Today, we're diving into an incredibly powerful conversation with Rosamund Dean. In 2021, Rosamund faced a life-changing diagnosis that reshaped her perspective, her identity, and her path forward. In this episode, she's sharing what it was really like to go through such a profound experience—and what it takes to rebuild your body, mind, and life afterward. If you've ever wondered what true resilience looks like or how to find strength in the toughest moments, you won't want to miss this one.
20:08
Mindful Strategies for Gray Area Drinkers w/ Rosamund Dean
Welcome to Journey to the Sunnyside! If you've ever felt stuck between overindulging and going completely sober, this one's for you. Today, I'm joined by Rosamund Dean, journalist and mom who literally wrote the book on mindful drinking—Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life. Rosamund was way ahead of the curve when she published this book back in 2017, and her insights are more relevant than ever. In this episode, we're diving into her personal journey, what inspired her to make a change, and how mindful drinking transformed her life. Plus, she'll share actionable tips and strategies to help you take control of your drinking without feeling deprived.
24:00
10-Minute Mondays: What’s Next After Dry(ish) January?
Dry or Dryish January is coming to an end—so how did it go? In this week's 10-Minute Monday, we reflect on your January experience, evaluate what worked (and what didn't), and explore what that means as we head into February. Learn how to celebrate your wins, turn slip-ups into growth opportunities, and create a plan to carry your momentum forward. Let's make this more than just one month—it's the start of something bigger.

Want to drink less with no pressure to quit? Go to https://ctbk.co/4doo5dq for a free 15-day trial.--Listen to Journey to the Sunnyside Podcast: https://bit.ly/4bxCqT3Subscribe to Sunnyside's YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3zuoID4CONNECT WITH SUNNYSIDE:- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joinsunnyside/- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joinsunnyside/- Twitter: https://x.com/joinsunnyside- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joinsunnysideABOUT SUNNYSIDE: Sunnyside is the #1 alcohol moderation app that helps you drink less without any shame, guilt, or pressure to quit. Optimize your alcohol habits to achieve benefits like sleeping better, losing weight, feeling more energy, and saving money. We know that an all-or-nothing approach doesn't work for everyone, so we focus on helping you set your own goals, celebrate small wins, and build a lasting system of accountability. As a result, 96.7% of our members see a big drop in their drinking after 90 days.Disclaimer: This podcast is not intended as medical advice, and the views of the guests may not represent the views of Sunnyside. If you're concerned about your health or alcohol use, please consider seeking advice from a doctor.
"Journey to the Sunnyside" is your guide to exploring mindful living with alcohol, whether you're cutting back, moderating, or thinking about quitting. While Sunnyside helps you reduce your drinking, this podcast goes further, covering everything from mindful drinking and moderation to sober curiosity and full sobriety. Through real stories, expert advice, and practical strategies, we’re here to help you find what works best for your journey.
Mike Hardenbrook is a #1 best-selling author and neuroscience enthusiast, dedicated to helping people transform their relationship with alcohol.
This podcast is brought to you by Sunnyside, the leading platform for mindful drinking. Want to take the next step in your journey? Head over to sunnyside.co for a free 15-day trial.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in our podcast episodes do not necessarily represent those of Sunnyside. We're determined to bring diverse views of health and wellness to our audience. If you are concerned with your drinking, please seek the advice of a medical professional. Sunnyside, this podcast, and its guests are not necessarily medical professionals and the content shouldn't be viewed as medical advice. In addition, we never endorse drinking in any amount.