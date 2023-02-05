Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsFiction
Join the Party

Join the Party

Podcast Join the Party
Podcast Join the Party

Join the Party

Multitude
add
FictionComedy FictionLeisureGames
Join the Party is an actual play podcast with tangible worlds, genre-pushing storytelling, and collaborators who make each other laugh each week. We welcome eve... More

Available Episodes

5 of 312
  • 8. Legends of the Book Depository III
    What do you do with a drowning himbo, what do you do with a drowning himbo, what do you do with a drowning himbo who wants to be a reader?   Dive into the classes from Mage Hand Press, the countries of Verda Stello, the Skill Tree, and other changes we’ve made for C3 HERE!   Sponsors - Twenty Sided Store, where you can use code PIRATE for 20% off your first order in-store or online at twentysidedstore.com - Betterhelp, where you can get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/jointheparty   Find Us Online - website: jointhepartypod.com - patreon: patreon.com/jointhepartypod - twitter: twitter.com/jointhepartypod - facebook: facebook.com/jointhepartypod - instagram: instagram.com/jointhepartypod - tumblr: jointhepartypod.tumblr.com - merch & music: jointhepartypod.com/merch   Cast & Crew - Game Master, Co-Producer: Eric Silver - Co-Host (Umbi), Co-Producer, Sound Designer, Composer: Brandon Grugle - Co-Host (Chamomile Cassis), Co-Producer: Julia Schifini - Co-Host (Troy Riptide), Co-Producer: Amanda McLoughlin - Theme Song: Lyrics by Eric Silver, music by Brandon Grugle. Vocals by Brandon Grugle, Lauren Shippen, Julia Schifini, Roux Bedrosian, Eric Silver, Tyler Silver, and Amanda McLoughlin. Available for purchase here. - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Join the Party is an actual play podcast with tangible worlds, genre-pushing storytelling, and collaborators who make each other laugh each week. We welcome everyone to the table, from longtime players to folks who’ve never touched a roleplaying game before. Hop into our current campaign, a pirate story set in a world of plant- and bug-folk, or marathon our completed stories with the Camp-Paign, a MOTW game set in a weird summer camp, Campaign 2 for a modern superhero game, and Campaign 1 for a high fantasy story. And once a month we release the Afterparty, where we answer your questions about the show and how we play the game. New episodes every Tuesday.
    5/2/2023
    1:15:42
  • Party Planning Preview: Put Your Favorite Media in Your TTRPG!
    Listen to the rest at our Patreon!
    4/28/2023
    14:19
  • 7. Legends of the Book Depository II
    Hunt and dig down, folks, hunt and dig down Wey hey, hunt and dig down Dig so far down you’re at your hometown So give me some time to hunt and dig down   Dive into the classes from Mage Hand Press, the countries of Verda Stello, the Skill Tree, and other changes we’ve made for C3 HERE!   Sponsors - Unthinkable with Jay Acunzo, available in your podcast app now or at jayacunzo.com/unthinkable-podcast - NerdyKeppie, making quality queerwear in Portland, OR. Get 20% off your first purchase using code jointhepartypod at nerdykeppie.com - Betterhelp, where you can get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/jointheparty   Find Us Online - website: jointhepartypod.com - patreon: patreon.com/jointhepartypod - twitter: twitter.com/jointhepartypod - facebook: facebook.com/jointhepartypod - instagram: instagram.com/jointhepartypod - tumblr: jointhepartypod.tumblr.com - merch & music: jointhepartypod.com/merch   Cast & Crew - Game Master, Co-Producer: Eric Silver - Co-Host (Umbi), Co-Producer, Sound Designer, Composer: Brandon Grugle - Co-Host (Chamomile Cassis), Co-Producer: Julia Schifini - Co-Host (Troy Riptide), Co-Producer: Amanda McLoughlin - Theme Song: Lyrics by Eric Silver, music by Brandon Grugle. Vocals by Brandon Grugle, Lauren Shippen, Julia Schifini, Roux Bedrosian, Eric Silver, Tyler Silver, and Amanda McLoughlin. Available for purchase here. - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Join the Party is an actual play podcast with tangible worlds, genre-pushing storytelling, and collaborators who make each other laugh each week. We welcome everyone to the table, from longtime players to folks who’ve never touched a roleplaying game before. Hop into our current campaign, a pirate story set in a world of plant- and bug-folk, or marathon our completed stories with the Camp-Paign, a MOTW game set in a weird summer camp, Campaign 2 for a modern superhero game, and Campaign 1 for a high fantasy story. And once a month we release the Afterparty, where we answer your questions about the show and how we play the game. New episodes every Tuesday.
    4/25/2023
    1:26:24
  • Afterparty: Legends of the Past, Growing the Skill Tree I, and Legends of the Book Depository I
    How did all the players settle on their backstories? Can we hit every single fruit on the skill tree? And will we forget Havana Tropicana like Alonzo? All that and much, much more on this supersized Afterparty!   Dive into the classes from Mage Hand Press, the countries of Verda Stello, the Traditions mechanics, and other changes we’ve made for C3 HERE!   Sponsors - Twenty Sided Store, whose NEW LOCATION is open now at 280 Grand Street! Use code PIRATE for 20% off your first order in-store or online. - Betterhelp, where you can get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/jointheparty   Find Us Online - website: jointhepartypod.com - patreon: patreon.com/jointhepartypod - twitter: twitter.com/jointhepartypod - facebook: facebook.com/jointhepartypod - instagram: instagram.com/jointhepartypod - tumblr: jointhepartypod.tumblr.com - merch & music: jointhepartypod.com/merch   Cast & Crew - Game Master, Co-Producer: Eric Silver - Co-Host (Umbi), Co-Producer, Sound Designer, Composer: Brandon Grugle - Co-Host (Chamomile Cassis), Co-Producer, Editor: Julia Schifini - Co-Host (Troy Riptide), Co-Producer: Amanda McLoughlin - Theme Song: Lyrics by Eric Silver, music by Brandon Grugle. Vocals by Brandon Grugle, Lauren Shippen, Julia Schifini, Roux Bedrosian, Eric Silver, Tyler Silver, and Amanda McLoughlin. Available for purchase here. - Artwork: Allyson Wakeman - Multitude: multitude.productions   About Us Join the Party is an actual play podcast with tangible worlds, genre-pushing storytelling, and collaborators who make each other laugh each week. We welcome everyone to the table, from longtime players to folks who’ve never touched a roleplaying game before. Hop into our current campaign, a pirate story set in a world of plant- and bug-folk, or marathon our completed stories with the Camp-Paign, a MOTW game set in a weird summer camp, Campaign 2 for a modern superhero game, and Campaign 1 for a high fantasy story. And once a month we release the Afterparty, where we answer your questions about the show and how we play the game. New episodes every Tuesday.
    4/18/2023
    1:44:20
  • Party Planning Preview: YouTubers Apologize!!!
    Listen to the rest at our Patreon!
    4/14/2023
    15:35

About Join the Party

Join the Party is an actual play podcast with tangible worlds, genre-pushing storytelling, and collaborators who make each other laugh each week. We welcome everyone to the table, from longtime players to folks who’ve never touched a roleplaying game before. Hop into our current campaign, a pirate story set in a world of plant- and bug-folk, or marathon our completed stories with the Camp-Paign, a MOTW game set in a weird summer camp, Campaign 2 for a modern superhero game, and Campaign 1 for a high fantasy story. And once a month we release the Afterparty, where we answer your questions about the show and how we play the game. New episodes every Tuesday.
Podcast website

