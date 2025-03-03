Top Stations
尖不想寫扣
尖不想寫扣
Mike & Anthony
add
因為不想寫 Code，所以用嘴巴說 ! -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
More
Technology
Available Episodes
2 of 2
S1E1 - 學校應該要有一堂課教你如何參與開源
開源專案不只是寫程式，更是一種合作與共享的文化。本集我們聊聊 開源的基本概念、常見誤解、如何有效貢獻，以及 台灣與國外開源生態的差異。如果你曾想參與開源，卻不知從何開始，這集會給你一些實用的建議！ 本集的參考連結 https://opensource.guide/ https://antfu.me/posts/sponsorship-forwarding 關於我們的其他連結 https://bento.me/nocodingtoday 聽眾回饋表單 https://forms.gle/SQ3ZiVtEFix9gEs4A -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
1:12:37
S0E0 - 今天不想寫Code了
這是「尖不想寫扣」的第 0 集，由 Anthont 跟 Mike 一起主持，希望能夠讓開發者們有共鳴，不管你是 剛入門的新手，還是已經在這行多年的資深工程師，都能從中找到樂趣。 關於我們的其他連結 https://bento.me/nocodingtoday -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
49:12
About 尖不想寫扣
因為不想寫 Code，所以用嘴巴說 ! -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
Podcast website
