Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnology尖不想寫扣
Listen to 尖不想寫扣 in the App
Listen to 尖不想寫扣 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

尖不想寫扣

Podcast 尖不想寫扣
Mike & Anthony
因為不想寫 Code，所以用嘴巴說 ! -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
Technology

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • S1E1 - 學校應該要有一堂課教你如何參與開源
    開源專案不只是寫程式，更是一種合作與共享的文化。本集我們聊聊 開源的基本概念、常見誤解、如何有效貢獻，以及 台灣與國外開源生態的差異。如果你曾想參與開源，卻不知從何開始，這集會給你一些實用的建議！ 本集的參考連結 https://opensource.guide/ https://antfu.me/posts/sponsorship-forwarding 關於我們的其他連結 https://bento.me/nocodingtoday 聽眾回饋表單 https://forms.gle/SQ3ZiVtEFix9gEs4A -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    --------  
    1:12:37
  • S0E0 - 今天不想寫Code了
    這是「尖不想寫扣」的第 0 集，由 Anthont 跟 Mike 一起主持，希望能夠讓開發者們有共鳴，不管你是 剛入門的新手，還是已經在這行多年的資深工程師，都能從中找到樂趣。 關於我們的其他連結 https://bento.me/nocodingtoday -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    --------  
    49:12

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About 尖不想寫扣

因為不想寫 Code，所以用嘴巴說 ! -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
Podcast website

Listen to 尖不想寫扣, TED Radio Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

尖不想寫扣: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 12:02:29 AM