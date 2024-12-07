FINALE: From Genesis to Revelation — The Baby in a Manger and a Kingdom That Endures Forever

"Your house and your kingdom will endure forever." That’s God’s promise to King David – a pledge and prophecy that came to fruition through the nativity and Jesus’ birth. Matthew Chapter 1 opens with a genealogy of Jesus, describing the Messiah as “the son of David and the son of Abraham.” And Luke Chapter 1 corroborates Jesus’ tie to David when Gabriel approaches Mary and reveals she will bear a son. Verses 32 and 33 read, “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.” Mary is being given a prophecy here that we first see recorded hundreds of years earlier in 1 and 2 Chronicles and 2 Samuel – in particular 2 Samuel Chapter 7, verse 16. It is here in 2 Samuel, God, through Nathan, tells David about his everlasting kingdom — a kingdom build and fulfilled through Jesus' loving sacrifice. And that love is the centerpiece of the biblical narrative. The nativity gave way to the cross and the cross gives way to our true freedom and forgiveness. But a full understanding of both the Old and New Testaments — and the prophecy therein — is what opens us to fully understanding what all of this means. Listen to the finale of "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas."