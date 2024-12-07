FINALE: From Genesis to Revelation — The Baby in a Manger and a Kingdom That Endures Forever
"Your house and your kingdom will endure forever."
That’s God’s promise to King David – a pledge and prophecy that came to fruition through the nativity and Jesus’ birth. Matthew Chapter 1 opens with a genealogy of Jesus, describing the Messiah as “the son of David and the son of Abraham.” And Luke Chapter 1 corroborates Jesus’ tie to David when Gabriel approaches Mary and reveals she will bear a son. Verses 32 and 33 read, “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
Mary is being given a prophecy here that we first see recorded hundreds of years earlier in 1 and 2 Chronicles and 2 Samuel – in particular 2 Samuel Chapter 7, verse 16. It is here in 2 Samuel, God, through Nathan, tells David about his everlasting kingdom — a kingdom build and fulfilled through Jesus' loving sacrifice.
And that love is the centerpiece of the biblical narrative. The nativity gave way to the cross and the cross gives way to our true freedom and forgiveness. But a full understanding of both the Old and New Testaments — and the prophecy therein — is what opens us to fully understanding what all of this means. Listen to the finale of "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas."
--------
21:49
Old Testament Prophecies Revealed: Why Jesus' Birth, Death, and Resurrection Were Necessary
The Christmas season is about far more than trees, lights, and tinsel. It’s a fulfillment of prophecy and promise. On this third installment of "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas," we’re exploring the purpose of Jesus’ birth and what the Old Testament prophecies predicted hundreds of years before the nativity.
There’s a reason the Christmas story has resonated and resounded for more than two millennia – it’s a story for every man, woman, and child who has ever lived. Skeptics and others often ask “why” — why did an all-powerful God want to send his own son to the manger and then ultimately the cross?
We address that and more in this episode. Join Greg Laurie, Jeff Kinley, Ray Comfort, Jesse Bradley, Shane Idleman, and CBN's Billy Hallowell for this must-hear conversation.
And on the next episode of "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas" — the finale airing December 23 — we’ll take a look at God’s promises to King David and we’ll jump back into the nativity story to see some of the other powerful and prophetic messages delivered to some key figures who don’t often get attention.
--------
21:22
Angels Deliver Shocking Prophecies to Mary, Joseph, and Zechariah as Old Testament Promises Transform History: Chapter Two
Mary. Joseph. Zechariah. Some of the key figures in the Christmas story have one thing in common: They received prophetic messages that changed absolutely everything. In the Book of Luke, we see an angel arrive with a jarring message for Zechariah.
Then, Mary and Joseph are given stunning proclamations about what's to come — events that change the course of their lives and of human history.
How do they all react, and what do their responses tell us? Beyond that, how do these promises fulfill Old Testament prophecies? This second episode of the show dives into these themes and more.
Join Greg Laurie, Jeff Kinley, Ray Comfort, Jesse Bradley, Shane Idleman, and CBN's Billy Hallowell for this must-hear conversation.
And on the third chapter of “Jesus and the Prophecies of Christ" — which will be released December 21 — we’ll explore where Jesus is predicted in the Old Testament hundreds of years before the nativity.
--------
23:37
Bible Prophecy Fulfilled — The Nativity and Origins of Jesus: Chapter One
Welcome to "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas," a podcast that dives deep into the incredible story of how Jesus' birth was foretold long before the manger. We’re exploring how the Old Testament prophecies pointed to the coming Messiah and how ancient promises came to be perfectly fulfilled in the person of Jesus.
In chapter one of the discussion, we explore the role and power of biblical prophecy, Jesus' presence throughout the Old Testament, and why the baby in a manger is a fulfillment of God's promises to humanity. This introductory episode sets the stage for what's to come in this powerful, four-part series.
Join For King + Country's Joel Smallbone, Greg Laurie, Jeff Kinley, Ray Comfort, Jesse Bradley, Shane Idleman, and CBN's Billy Hallowell for a must-hear conversation.
And in the next chapter of "Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas," we’ll explore key figures in the nativity story and how they reacted to the prophecies they were given by God and angels.
Jesus and the Prophecies of Christmas is a deep dive into the incredible story of how Christ's birth was foretold long before the manger. Join CBN News as we explore the rich tapestry of Old Testament prophecies that pointed to the coming Messiah, brought to life by some of today’s most well-known pastors and Christian celebrities. From Isaiah to Micah, each episode unpacks the significance of these ancient promises and reveals how they were perfectly fulfilled in the nativity and Christ's life. Whether you're looking to strengthen your faith or discover new insights into the Christmas story, this podcast will inspire and illuminate the wonder of God’s prophetic plan.
Hosted by Billy Hallowell.
Guests: Ray Comfort, Greg Laurie, Shane Idleman, Jesse Bradley, Joel Smallbone