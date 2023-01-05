On May 1st, It's Going To Be OK

Coming May 1st, a new daily show by Nora McInerny and the team behind "Terrible, Thanks for Asking." Subscribe today wherever you're listening to this, so you don't miss a single episode! ABOUT THE SHOW: “It’s Going To Be OK” is a hard thing to believe given the state of, oh, everything. Many things are, in fact, not going to be okay at all. But on the advice of a wise therapist, we’re on a quest to find one okay thing about every day. Each morning, we'll bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad ... even if some things are. Join us every morning beginning May 1st to start your day with the opposite of a doom scroll. TRANSCRIPT: I'm Nora McInerny, and ... it's going to be okay. Or at least I hope it is. That's kind of a hard thing for me to believe, given, well, you know, the state of the world. But it's something that my husband Aaron believed. Aaron was a buoyant, joyful person, and I am and always have been ... myself. And when I was being a worried, anxious wreck (which I usually am), Aaron would tell me, "Nora, it's going to be okay." He said this when I was stressed about work. He said this when I lost our second pregnancy. He said this when my dad died. He said this when he was dying of stage four brain cancer in our guest room. "It's going to be okay." And I didn't believe him. He was going to die at 35. Our son was going to grow up without him. And obviously that's not okay. But Aaron never said everything would be okay. He just said it. And he never specified what it was. So on this podcast, we're finding it every day — in the small things, in the absurd things, in the things I often miss because I'm too busy noticing everything that's wrong. Every weekday, we'll bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us or our guests feel like it might not all be so bad. "It's Going To Be OK." I think. Our show starts May 1st, 2023. Follow this feed wherever you are hearing it and start your day with the opposite of a doom scroll.