Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to It's Going To Be OK in the App
Listen to It's Going To Be OK in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
It's Going To Be OK

It's Going To Be OK

Podcast It's Going To Be OK
Podcast It's Going To Be OK

It's Going To Be OK

Feelings & Co
add
“It’s Going To Be OK” is a hard thing to believe given the state of, oh, everything. Many things are, in fact, not going to be okay at all. But on the advice of... More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsEducationSelf-Improvement
“It’s Going To Be OK” is a hard thing to believe given the state of, oh, everything. Many things are, in fact, not going to be okay at all. But on the advice of... More

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Post Secret
    This is our first audience submission, and one we hold dear. Content warning for discussion of suicide. “It’s Going To Be OK” is a daily podcast from Feelings and Co, the company that brought you “Terrible, Thanks for Asking.” Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad – even if some things are. Share your OK thing at 612.568.4441 or by emailing a voice memo to [email protected] We may use your submission in a future episode! “It’s Going To Be OK” is brought to you by The Hartford. The Hartford is a leading insurance provider that’s helping to simplify employee benefits by making them more personal and easier to understand. The IGTBO team is Nora McInerny, Jordan Turgeon, Megan Palmer, Claire McInerny, Marcel Malekebu and Eugene Kidd. The transcript for this episode can be found here.
    5/3/2023
    4:46
  • Vacation Dog
    On a recent beach vacation, Feelings & Co producer Jordan Turgeon got to see glorious sunsets, beautiful plants... and adorable vacation dogs.  “It’s Going To Be OK” is a daily podcast from Feelings and Co the team that brought you "Terrible, Thanks for Asking." Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad – even if some things are. Share your OK thing at 612.568.4441 or by emailing [email protected] “It’s Going To Be OK” is brought to you by The Hartford. The Hartford is a leading insurance provider that’s helping to simplify employee benefits by making them more personal and easier to understand. The IGTBO team is Nora McInerny, Jordan Turgeon, Megan Palmer, Claire McInerny, Marcel Malekebu and Eugene Kidd. The transcript for the episode can be found here.
    5/2/2023
    7:55
  • The Plunge
    One December afternoon, Nora got peer pressured into jumping in a 30-something degree pool. She’s not here to promote cold plunging, but sometimes being uncomfortable for a short period of time can change your perspective!  “It’s Going To Be OK” is a daily podcast from Feelings and Co, the company that brought you “Terrible, Thanks for Asking.” Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad – even if some things are. Share your OK thing at 612.568.4441 or by emailing a voice memo to [email protected] We may use your submission in a future episode! “It’s Going To Be OK” is brought to you by The Hartford. The Hartford is a leading insurance provider that’s helping to simplify employee benefits by making them more personal and easier to understand. The IGTBO team is Nora McInerny, Jordan Turgeon, Megan Palmer, Claire McInerny, Marcel Malekebu and Eugene Kidd. The transcript for this episode can be found here.
    5/1/2023
    6:16
  • Well, It's Going
    Nora McInerny is an author, speaker and podcast host who has never claimed to be the brightest ray of sunshine. The world can be doomy and gloomy! But in the spirit of her late husband, Aaron, she’s made it a goal to find one okay thing – every day. “It’s Going To Be OK” is a daily podcast from Feelings and Co, the company that brought you “Terrible, Thanks for Asking.” Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad – even if some things are. Share your OK thing at 612.568.4441 or by emailing a voice memo to [email protected] We may use your submission in a future episode! “It’s Going To Be OK” is brought to you by The Hartford. The Hartford is a leading insurance provider that’s helping to simplify employee benefits by making them more personal and easier to understand. The IGTBO team is Nora McInerny, Marcel Malekebu, Jordan Turgeon, Megan Palmer, Claire McInerny, and Eugene Kidd. The transcript for this episode can be found here.
    4/30/2023
    8:21
  • On May 1st, It's Going To Be OK
    Coming May 1st, a new daily show by Nora McInerny and the team behind "Terrible, Thanks for Asking." Subscribe today wherever you're listening to this, so you don't miss a single episode! ABOUT THE SHOW: “It’s Going To Be OK” is a hard thing to believe given the state of, oh, everything. Many things are, in fact, not going to be okay at all. But on the advice of a wise therapist, we’re on a quest to find one okay thing about every day. Each morning, we'll bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us (or our guests) feel like it might not all be so bad ... even if some things are. Join us every morning beginning May 1st to start your day with the opposite of a doom scroll. TRANSCRIPT: I'm Nora McInerny, and ... it's going to be okay. Or at least I hope it is. That's kind of a hard thing for me to believe, given, well, you know, the state of the world. But it's something that my husband Aaron believed. Aaron was a buoyant, joyful person, and I am and always have been ... myself. And when I was being a worried, anxious wreck (which I usually am), Aaron would tell me, "Nora, it's going to be okay." He said this when I was stressed about work. He said this when I lost our second pregnancy. He said this when my dad died. He said this when he was dying of stage four brain cancer in our guest room. "It's going to be okay." And I didn't believe him. He was going to die at 35. Our son was going to grow up without him. And obviously that's not okay. But Aaron never said everything would be okay. He just said it. And he never specified what it was. So on this podcast, we're finding it every day — in the small things, in the absurd things, in the things I often miss because I'm too busy noticing everything that's wrong. Every weekday, we'll bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us or our guests feel like it might not all be so bad. "It's Going To Be OK." I think. Our show starts May 1st, 2023. Follow this feed wherever you are hearing it and start your day with the opposite of a doom scroll.
    4/12/2023
    2:32

More Society & Culture podcasts

About It's Going To Be OK

“It’s Going To Be OK” is a hard thing to believe given the state of, oh, everything. Many things are, in fact, not going to be okay at all. But on the advice of a wise therapist, we’re on a quest to find one okay thing about every day. Each morning, we bring you a short story, essay, or interview about one thing that makes us — or our guests — feel like it might not all be so bad ... even if some things are. Join us every morning to start your day with the opposite of a doom scroll. And share your okay thing by leaving us a voicemail at 612-568-4441 or by emailing [email protected] “It’s Going To Be OK” is brought to you by The Hartford. The Hartford is a leading insurance provider that’s helping to simplify employee benefits by making them more personal and easier to understand. Learn more at The Hartford.com.
Podcast website

Listen to It's Going To Be OK, Doug and Bobbi BDG and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

It's Going To Be OK

It's Going To Be OK

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

It's Going To Be OK: Podcasts in Family