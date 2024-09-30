Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationItalian Grammar Made Easy
Listen to Italian Grammar Made Easy in the App
Listen to Italian Grammar Made Easy in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Italian Grammar Made Easy

Podcast Italian Grammar Made Easy
Italian Matters
Simplified audio lessons, printable guides, auto-graded quizzes, and specific action steps to help you learn Italian grammar with ease. This is the mission of t...
EducationLanguage Learning

Available Episodes

5 of 171
  • #171: Fifty Italian Adjectives to Describe Yourself
    Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1712. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint⁠⁠⁠3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/italianmatters⁠⁠⁠The goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    7:56
  • #170: How to Use the Italian Word "Proprio"
    Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1702. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint⁠⁠⁠3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/italianmatters⁠⁠⁠The goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:43
  • #169: How to Use the Word "Magari" in Italian
    Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1692. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint⁠⁠⁠3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/italianmatters⁠⁠⁠The goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:18
  • #168: La Leggenda della Befana (Italian Only)
    Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1682. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint⁠⁠⁠3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/italianmatters⁠⁠⁠The goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    6:17
  • #167: When to Use "Ho Bisogno Di" and "Mi Serve"
    Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1672. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint⁠⁠⁠3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/italianmatters⁠⁠⁠The goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:02

More Education podcastsMore Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Italian Grammar Made Easy

Simplified audio lessons, printable guides, auto-graded quizzes, and specific action steps to help you learn Italian grammar with ease. This is the mission of the Italian Grammar Made Easy podcast! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Italian Grammar Made Easy, Life Kit and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:04:00 AM