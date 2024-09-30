#171: Fifty Italian Adjectives to Describe Yourself
Start learning Italian today!1. Explore more simple Italian lessons: https://italianmatters.com/1712. Download the Italian Verb Conjugation Blueprint: https://bit.ly/freebieverbblueprint3. Subscribe to the YouTube lessons: https://www.youtube.com/italianmattersThe goal of the Italian Matters Language and Culture School is to help English speakers build fluency and confidence to speak the Italian language through support, feedback, and accountability. The primary focus is on empowering Italian learners to speak clearly and sound natural so they can easily have conversations in Italian. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
7:56
#170: How to Use the Italian Word "Proprio"
--------
5:43
#169: How to Use the Word "Magari" in Italian
--------
5:18
#168: La Leggenda della Befana (Italian Only)
--------
6:17
#167: When to Use "Ho Bisogno Di" and "Mi Serve"
