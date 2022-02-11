It Was Said, the 2021 Webby Award winner for Best Podcast Series, returns with a new season to look back on some of the most powerful, impactful, and timeless s... More
Available Episodes
Eleanor Roosevelt, and The Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Eleanor Roosevelt champions the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a foundational document proclaiming that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”
11/23/2022
32:08
FDR’s Pearl Harbor Address
Franklin D. Roosevelt asks Congress for a declaration of war against Japan following the attack on Pearl Harbor – a date, he says, which will live in infamy.
11/16/2022
33:39
Frederick Douglass, What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?
Frederick Douglass delivers a searing speech on the Fourth of July, summoning the nation to remedy the contradiction between slavery and the founding principles of the United States.
11/9/2022
36:55
Margaret Chase Smith’s Declaration of Conscience
Republican Senator Margaret Chase Smith breaks with partisan orthodoxy to take a stand against the demagoguery of Joseph McCarthy.
11/2/2022
30:52
Ronald Reagan's D-Day Commemoration
Ronald Reagan commemorates the 40th anniversary of D-day. Linking past and present, he harks back to the landing in Normandy to revive a sense of American greatness and strength.
It Was Said is a creation and production of Peabody-nominated C13Originals, in association with The HISTORY® Channel.