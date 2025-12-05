Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli: From Mumbai to Beverly Hills, the Doctor who changed my life,
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli is one of the most respected rheumatologists in America, known for his groundbreaking work treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory muscle diseases. In this episode, he sits down with Bruna to reflect on his journey from Mumbai to Los Angeles, and how a childhood shaped by discipline, curiosity and a deep love of learning ultimately led him to reimagine what modern healing can look like. He shares the pivotal moments that pushed him to question traditional medical systems, the philosophy that guides his patient-centred approach, and the creation of Attune Health, a clinic built on precision, compassion and innovation.
--------
--------
The Lost Kitchen: A Story of Love, Loss, and Second Chances
In the small town of Freedom, Maine, The Lost Kitchen has become one of the most celebrated (and hardest to book) restaurants anywhere. Each season, tens of thousands of people mail postcards hoping for a reservation at its single, candlelit dining room tucked inside a converted mill. But its origins are rooted in heartbreak and hope.
Erin French’s journey began in her father’s diner and wound through addiction, loss, and rebuilding before she found her way back home, transforming ruins into beauty. Together with her husband and creative partner, Michael Dutton, Erin built The Lost Kitchen from the ground up. In this moving conversation, they talk with Bruna Papandrea about second chances, the healing power of food, and why simplicity can be the most radical act of all. This is Erin and Michael's invisible roadmap.
--------
--------
Joan Solotar: Rewriting the Road to Wall Street
When you picture someone who works on Wall Street, Joan Solotar probably isn’t who comes to mind. She grew up in Queens, New York, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and a self-taught mechanic. But with grit, intellect, and determination, Joan built a career at the top of global finance, becoming Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions at Blackstone.
From her first analyst job on Wall Street in the 1980s to leading a multibillion-dollar business, Joan has redefined what leadership looks like in a male-dominated industry. She speaks with Bruna Papandrea about the mentors who shaped her, the sacrifices along the way, and why lifting others has become her life’s mission.
This is a story about ambition, empathy, and what it means to keep climbing, and reaching back to pull others up.
This is Joan’s invisible roadmap.
Invisible Roadmap is a podcast from the Brunaverse.
--------
--------
Naomi Watts: On the courage to keep going when no one was watching
When Naomi Watts first moved to Hollywood, she couldn’t get a break. Casting directors barely looked her in the eye. She was told no more times than she could count. And just as she was about to pack up and return home to Australia, a call from filmmaker David Lynch changed everything.
In this candid and deeply personal conversation, Naomi sits down with Bruna Papandrea to trace the long, uncertain road from Sydney to Mulholland Drive. She opens up about the years she spent denying her love of acting, the rejections that almost broke her, and the quiet resilience that kept her going.
Now, with decades of success behind her, Naomi reflects on the discipline it takes to build longevity in Hollywood, balancing motherhood with ambition, and the power of reinvention again and again. This is Naomi's invisible roadmap.
--------
--------
Introducing Invisible Roadmap: Stories of Grit, Courage and Reinvention
Invisible Roadmap is a podcast from award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, Gone Girl, The Undoing) that explores the unpredictable journeys behind remarkable lives. Growing up in housing commission in Adelaide, South Australia, Bruna knows firsthand that success doesn’t always start with privilege - and now she’s sitting down with others who’ve built extraordinary careers from humble beginnings. From litigators and doctors to chefs, magazine editors, actors, and directors, these are raw, revealing conversations about failure, resilience, and the courage it takes to keep going when the road ahead isn’t paved for you.
Invisible Roadmap is a podcast from The Brunaverse that celebrates the winding, unpredictable journeys that shape who we are. The road to fulfillment is rarely straight, and no two paths look the same. Through candid conversations with people across every field—from litigators and doctors, to chefs, magazine editors, actors, directors, and beyond—we uncover the choices, detours, and moments of courage that define a life. Our mission is to inspire listeners of all ages to see that the path ahead is never closed, always evolving, and uniquely their own.