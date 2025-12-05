Naomi Watts: On the courage to keep going when no one was watching

When Naomi Watts first moved to Hollywood, she couldn’t get a break. Casting directors barely looked her in the eye. She was told no more times than she could count. And just as she was about to pack up and return home to Australia, a call from filmmaker David Lynch changed everything. In this candid and deeply personal conversation, Naomi sits down with Bruna Papandrea to trace the long, uncertain road from Sydney to Mulholland Drive. She opens up about the years she spent denying her love of acting, the rejections that almost broke her, and the quiet resilience that kept her going. Now, with decades of success behind her, Naomi reflects on the discipline it takes to build longevity in Hollywood, balancing motherhood with ambition, and the power of reinvention again and again. This is Naomi's invisible roadmap.