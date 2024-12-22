Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentIntro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读
Listen to Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读 in the App
Listen to Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读

Podcast Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读
SBS
Intro to Aussie Elections provides an in-depth understanding of six key elements of Australian federal elections with multiple voices and perspectives. - SBS六集系...
GovernmentNewsPoliticsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • What are the three levels of government in Australia? - 三级政府：澳大利亚政治体系的重要特征
    SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics to do with the federal election with multiple, balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：三级政府——澳大利亚政治体系结构详解。（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
    --------  
    28:43
  • What are marginal seats and why do they matter？ - “边缘选区”为何成为主要政党的必争之地？
    SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：“边缘选区”为何成为主要政党的必争之地？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
    --------  
    25:20
  • What is preferential voting? - 偏好投票制：保证成熟两党制的独特制度
    SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics to do with the federal election with multiple, balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：什么是偏好投票（拨票）制度？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
    --------  
    28:54
  • How to vote wisely and correctly in the 2022 Federal Election - “投票给谁 由你决定”：在联邦大选中如何投出关键一票？
    SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：“投票给谁 由你决定”：在联邦大选中如何投出关键一票？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
    --------  
    34:30
  • How does the electoral system work in Australia? - 澳大利亚选举制度是如何运作的？
    SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：澳大利亚选举制度是如何运作的？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
    --------  
    30:16

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读

Intro to Aussie Elections provides an in-depth understanding of six key elements of Australian federal elections with multiple voices and perspectives. - SBS六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。
Podcast website

Listen to Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/18/2025 - 10:45:46 PM