Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读

What are the three levels of government in Australia? - 三级政府：澳大利亚政治体系的重要特征

SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics to do with the federal election with multiple, balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：三级政府——澳大利亚政治体系结构详解。（点击文首图片收听完整播客）