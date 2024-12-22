Intro to Aussie Elections - 澳洲大选解读

What are the three levels of government in Australia? - 三级政府：澳大利亚政治体系的重要特征
SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics to do with the federal election with multiple, balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：三级政府——澳大利亚政治体系结构详解。（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
--------
28:43
What are marginal seats and why do they matter？ - “边缘选区”为何成为主要政党的必争之地？
SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：“边缘选区”为何成为主要政党的必争之地？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
--------
25:20
What is preferential voting? - 偏好投票制：保证成熟两党制的独特制度
SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics to do with the federal election with multiple, balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：什么是偏好投票（拨票）制度？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
--------
28:54
How to vote wisely and correctly in the 2022 Federal Election - “投票给谁 由你决定”：在联邦大选中如何投出关键一票？
SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：“投票给谁 由你决定”：在联邦大选中如何投出关键一票？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）
--------
34:30
How does the electoral system work in Australia? - 澳大利亚选举制度是如何运作的？
SBS's six-episode podcast series, Intro to Aussie Elections, provides an in-depth analysis of six key topics in the federal election with multiple and balanced voices and perspectives. - SBS中文普通话节目六集系列播客《澳洲大选解读》，以多种声音、多元视角，深度剖析联邦大选六大关键议题。本期主题：澳大利亚选举制度是如何运作的？（点击文首图片收听完整播客）