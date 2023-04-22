Into the Garden with Leslie is about gardening, mainly ornamental, and the point is to get people informed and possibly amused by the many aspects of digging in... More
Available Episodes
5 of 97
Special Announcement Episode 96
In this very short episode (laryngitis!) I have a special announcement about my garden.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support
6/10/2023
3:52
On Garden Wedding Planning with Robin Stafford, 95
Binx and Andrew announced their engagement in March of 2022, and the great day is June 10, 2023. If you had over a year to make your garden look amazing for a wedding, how would you do it? Listen to my conversation with Robin Stafford-- tips, tricks and timing!
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support
5/27/2023
41:49
Doug Tallamy on "Nature's Best Hope" for young readers; Zizia aurea, 94
"Nature's Best Hope" was the first Doug Tallamy book I read, and although it points out some dire facts such as mass extinction, it does give hope to the situation of each property owner all over the world being able to help remedy the current insect and bird loss. Now it has been re-written for children, who have more time to truly be nature's best hope --although Dr. Tallamy points out that we can't wait for them to grow up; these individual and simple changes to the way humans interact with nature need to start now. The Plant of the Week is the Zizia aurea, and I talk about how to deal with bulb foliage and the end of peony season.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support
5/20/2023
42:49
Garden Marcus, the Clover, 93
Marcus Bridgewater, known as Garden Marcus, author of "How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself" talks about his book and how positivity and balance can help us to be better people and gardeners. The Plant of the Week is the common clover, which is colonizing all over my lawn these days. Also included: what is happening in the early May garden.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support
5/6/2023
58:53
Brie the Plant Lady and Her New Native Garden, the Chokeberry, 92
Brie Arthur is a horticulturist, author, speaker and now an Air BNB hostess! She has created the Carolina Garden House in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, outside of Raleigh. I talk to her about her new, almost completely native garden, which is next-door to her longtime personal garden. The Plant of the Week is the Aronia melanocarpa or chokeberry, and I give tips on daffodils.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support
Into the Garden with Leslie is about gardening, mainly ornamental, and the point is to get people informed and possibly amused by the many aspects of digging in the dirt. We give you a Plant of the Week, an informative interview, and seasonal tips and tricks. Come listen along as Leslie tries to strike a balance between her growing interest in native plants and her love for luscious hostas and hydrangeas. We will discuss everything from design to compost, and lots of fun guests will fill in for Leslie's ignorance of vegetable gardening and house plants. Come Into the Garden with Leslie! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/intothegarden/support