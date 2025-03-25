My good friend Jack was at an event watching John Suttles share his story. Jack called me right after the event and said “Jeff you HAVE to get this guy on your podcast. His story was so amazing I walked up to him afterwards and got his number for you.” Wow, Jack was right! And then some. Mr John Suttles shares his story of surviving Bloody Sunday, being a protege for MLK and whats most interesting and encouraging is the way he approaches life without the hate he deserves to carry, but refuses to. He learned how to read the hate from a very specific process taught to him by Martin Luther King. It completely blew me away and it’s gonna do the same for you.Support the showWould you please help support my podcast? 👉 Follow on TIKTOK 👀 Watch on YOUTUBE 🚀 Follow on Facebook 🚀 Follow on Instagram Thank you for being part of Interesting Humans Podcast community! ❤️
Shaun & Julie Francis have endured what hopefully no other human being has to endure. 17 brain surgeries, 13 months in ICU, multiple comas, seizures and more. When 7 surgeons told Julie her husband's only option is to enter hospice, she said "figure out a way" and they did. Without her advocacy on his behalf while in a coma, Shaun would be dead long ago. Julie's stern approach gave her husband over 1 decade of family time, travel and more. And, Shaun is now alive and well!
Ep. 44: Dave Cormack: Owner of Aberdeen Football Club
Dave Cormack. I'm so thankful a mutual friend connected us. Our first pre-interview was at Starbucks and lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes! Dave is such an incredible human. Of course he's successful with a business exit of $800 million. But there is so much more to this man. In this episode you're going to hear Dave's entire life story from growing up in poverty to selling a company and then buying the Aberdeen football club in Scotland! Loyalty, integrity and clearly defined business ethics are what drives 🙏Dave. He's about much more than making money, you won't want miss this episode!
Ep. 43: From Homeless to Fortune 500 Lanyard King
I'm so glad a mutual friend introduced us. Mike Barnhill has such an exciting story from couch jumping and homeless to becoming #1 badge/lanyard supplier in the world. But how and why is this even possible? The answer is what makes this episode so extraordinary! It was ONE sentence in ONE book that changed everything for Mike. Prepare yourself for this fascinating journey of hope, redemption, clarity and healing. Thanks for coming on the podcast Mike!
Ep 42: 4 Million TikTok Followers [An Influencer's AMAZING Life Story]
Meghan McCarthy turned a disadvantage into a significant ADvantage! As you will hear, her voice is truly unique and millions agree. They love her funny and engaging videos on TikTok, Youtube and Instagram where she has 8+ million followers. Her family business (Mccarthy Taxi and Flowers) was in 3 episodes of The Office! Enjoy the episode! Her entire life journey is so fascinating!
