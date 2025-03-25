Ep. 46: MLK Protege, Bloody Sunday Survivor

My good friend Jack was at an event watching John Suttles share his story. Jack called me right after the event and said "Jeff you HAVE to get this guy on your podcast. His story was so amazing I walked up to him afterwards and got his number for you." Wow, Jack was right! And then some. Mr John Suttles shares his story of surviving Bloody Sunday, being a protege for MLK and whats most interesting and encouraging is the way he approaches life without the hate he deserves to carry, but refuses to. He learned how to read the hate from a very specific process taught to him by Martin Luther King. It completely blew me away and it's gonna do the same for you.