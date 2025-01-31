Former New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce and radio host Derek Underhill share perspectives with young New Mexicans Danielle Hernandez, & Denice Sanchez on the biggest local and national headlines every week!
Discussed in this week's show:
Trump's first week in office has been a whirlwind! Steve highlights the key moves that Trump is making.
Tune in to hear from Republican leaders in the state legislature about their plans to help New Mexicans this session!
Tune in to hear it all and more, and join us weekly for a closer look Inside New Mexico!
Episode #274 Inside New Mexico with Steve Pearce
New Mexico Republican Party leaders weigh in on the inauguration of President Trump for the second time. Amy Barela, RPNM Chair and Leticia Munoz, Executive Director join to share their thoughts on what Trump's second term means for New Mexico and the impact it will have on upcoming state races.
Hear them discuss what the state Party has in store for 2025 and how you can sign up to run for an office.
Then, Israel and Hamas have finally reached a ceasefire, who really deserves the credit?
New poll shows what percentage of Americans support mass deportations.
In a disturbing shift, hear the bills that New Mexico's Congressional delegation voted against this week.
Hear why they think so many former criticizers of Trump are coming to his defense now.

Episode #273 Inside New Mexico with Steve Pearce

Enjoy an exclusive interview with State Senator Gabriel Ramos!
He provides insights on the California fires, their connection to the New Mexico fires and how to prevent another tragedy.
As an insurance agent, he explains what really happened with the insurance catastrophe in CA and why Democrat politicians spearheaded it.
New Mexico keeps implementing California ideas, and it's making things like new houses much more expensive.
Senator Ramos shares his expectations for the upcoming legislative session. As a former Democrat, he shares his frustration with the Democratic legislators who have held up crime legislation for years. Does he think this year will be different? And what crime bills is he sponsoring?
Hear what he's heard from Democrats in the Southern part of New Mexico.
Could New Mexico really eliminate state income tax?
NM Democrat Congressman Gabe Vasquez chickens out and turns off his comments on X.
Don't miss all of the other topics they cover from Trump's sentencing to America possibly acquiring Greenland.

Episode #272 Inside New Mexico with Steve Pearce

RPNM Communications Director, Ash Soular joins to add some insight.
Biden is burning everything down on his way out of office. Here's what he's doing.
They discuss Biden awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros and Hillary Clinton.
They discuss the nomination of the Speaker of the House and why there was some controversy.
Justin Trudeau resigns. Could Trump make Canada the 51st state?
DEI hires cause more chaos: What could have been done to prevent the New Year's terrorist attack. Why didn't they do it?
Will Democrats finally get behind some of the Republican tax cuts and tough crime bills this upcoming Legislative Session?
Who will do better with your tax dollars? You or the government?
If Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's latest controversy tells us anything, he is being accused of using federal funds to give government employees making almost 6 figures $20k raises.

Episode #271 Inside New Mexico with Steve Pearce

Steve reflects on the life of President Jimmy Carter.
Is TikTok really going to be banned? Denice questions whether her generation even watches traditional news outlets anymore and strictly gets their news from platforms like TikTok.
They lead a discussion on climate change and compare it to the younger generation's view on the issue.
America First Legal is suing to release the images of then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter with the Chinese partners who he previously claimed he had no contact with.
What does the future of the Republican Party look like to Steve and Denice who is a millennial.
Why did Denice change from a Democrat to a Republican as a first generation American?

Former New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce has a weekly statewide radio broadcast on Network New Mexico. He will be discussing critical issues that are important to all of us living in the wonderful state of New Mexico.
Please share with your contacts and spread the word about the weekly broadcast and the important issues and events taking place Inside New Mexico. Real Issues. Real People. Real New Mexico.