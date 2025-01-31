Episode #273 Inside New Mexico with Steve Pearce

Former New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce and radio host Derek Underhill share perspectives with young New Mexicans Danielle Hernandez, & Denice Sanchez on the biggest local and national headlines every week! Discussed in this week's show: Enjoy an exclusive interview with State Senator Gabriel Ramos! He provides insights on the California fires, their connection to the New Mexico fires and how to prevent another tragedy. As an insurance agent, he explains what really happened with the insurance catastrophe in CA and why Democrat politicians spearheaded it. New Mexico keeps implementing California ideas, and it's making things like new houses much more expensive. Senator Ramos shares his expectations for the upcoming legislative session. As a former Democrat, he shares his frustration with the Democratic legislators who have held up crime legislation for years. Does he think this year will be different? And what crime bills is he sponsoring? Hear what he's heard from Democrats in the Southern part of New Mexico. Could New Mexico really eliminate state income tax? NM Democrat Congressman Gabe Vasquez chickens out and turns off his comments on X. Don't miss all of the other topics they cover from Trump's sentencing to America possibly acquiring Greenland. Tune in to hear it all and more, and join us weekly for a closer look Inside New Mexico!