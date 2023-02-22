Innovation in Government Business

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hosted by: Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting - Few subjects have been studied more than federal acquisition for the development and d... More
Hosted by: Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting - Few subjects have been studied more than federal acquisition for the development and d... More

  • WWII Pacific Air War and Modern Defense Acquisition
    In this episode, Strategic Institute's Founder, Rick Dunn hosts Professional WWII Historian, Justin Taylan,  to discuss how major events are effected by numerous small events and decisions behind the scenes, as is the a case for acquisition and R&D. For those who like to nerd-out to the WWII Pacific Air War and present day defense acquisition, this is your podcast.  
    4/5/2023
    48:07
  • Accelerating Acquisition Innovation with Bill Greenwalt
    In this episode Rick Dunn, former DARPA General Counsel and pioneer of DoD's Other Transactions (OTs) authority, talks with Bill Greenwalt, a long time Senate Staffer and former Deputy Undersecretary, who was instrumental in the creation of Middle Tier Acquisition, and bolstering the power and potential of OTs, about the intent to create an alternative acquisition system to better deliver the fruits of DoD's R&D activities.  "The leadership, the military services are suffering from an incredible amount of delusional thinking." - Bill GreenwaltThis is a terrific discussion between two long time mission-driven professionals who delivered solutions to the Department.  However, leadership remains committed to an inept "Soviet-style" acquisition system, while restricting the workforce's ability to learn and apply the numerous solutions and Congressionally directed to use.   The business-as-usual crowd vehemently resists the creation of an alternative to the "costs too much, takes to long" system, characterized by waste and poor performance, thus stifling the DoD's ability to deliver thoughtful, intelligent solutions in a timely and appropriate manner.  Among the points touched upon, is that the current system is a relic from the middle of the last century and an outmoded mindset,  insider thinking has become delusional, using speed as metric, looking to what has worked and much more...If you care about supporting the warfighter, delivering solutions for national security, and the intersection of federal R&D and it's effects our nation's future and fate, this podcast should not be missed.  
    3/15/2023
    29:46
  • What are Other Transactions authorities for?
    In the episode Strategic Institute cuts through DoD's myth and lore to highlight the reason why Other Transactions were created and what problems they are intended to solve.  Other Transactions authorities (OTs) have realized increased use, but so too has misunderstanding.  A dearth of education and misinformation from the top-down are obvious culprits, as is leadership's lack of vision.  DoD acquisition for R&D is stuck in a bad place.  It is dreadfully slow, wasteful, irrational, and lacks common business  sense.  DoD desperately needs the flexibility that allows for radically different ways of doing business to creatively engage, perform, and execute to better deliver the fruits of federal R&D, but there is little will and know-how.   If we are being honest, leadership's answer has been tantamount to shrugging, as changing the system is said to be too difficult.   Plus, insider's are comfortable and are doing well.  They have concocted many stories of their heroism while wallowing in self defeat.  Other Transactions present an entire suite of acquisition authorities to create alternative acquisition pathways more appropriate for federal R&D activities and delivering new capability.  From the beginning, OTs are intended to provide a total alternative to the FAR-based acquisition system that is evidently inappropriate for R&D. DoD leadership continues to try to fix what ails the acquisition system by applying the same thinking that created the problems in the first place, and doing so repeatedly.  Is it insane?  Yes!  Is it absurd?  Even more so.   Remedies and solutions exist, policy is light-years ahead of practice, yet self imposed blinders prevent many from seeing them.   Aim to solve problems, not excuse them. 
    2/28/2023
    28:17
  • The March of Folly: DoD Acquisition for R&D and New Capability
    Folly:  1) Lack of good sense, understanding, or foresight 2) a costly and foolish undertaking; unwise investment or expenditure.Few subjects have been the focus of more study than DoD acquisition for R&D and the delivery of new capability.  The resultant body of insight is comprehensive, expert, unanimous, and spans decades.  The findings?  The traditional acquisition system sucks!  It fails the warfighter, taxpayer, industrial base, puts national security at risk, and is stealing prosperity from future generations through massive debt spending.  This, for a system that is foremost characterized by wastefulness.  It wastes talent, time, and resources which could be applied elsewhere.  Despite the self-serving rhetoric and modest attempts to reform the system, it continues to get worse with each passing year.   “The DoD violates pretty much every rule in modern product [capability] development… we have terrific people stuck in a very bad system.”  - Eric Schmidt, fmr. CEO, Google; Chair, Defense Innovation Board In response, the people via Congress, have provided highly flexible and potentially powerful acquisition authorities to the DoD so that they can better deliver the fruits of R&D.  DoD leadership has been less than visionary, remaining wedded to business-as-usual.  Congress directed and recently reemphasized that DoD leadership take this seriously, get educated, and support the workforce.  Policy is light-years ahead of practice.  Instead of exploring business process innovation, bureaucrats and insiders poo-poo the potential benefits.  Instead they use and bend the authorities to appease the status quo, even if that means using them illegally.  Evident is leadership’s near total lack of support for education, experiential learning, building expertise and networks, and clearing the way for creativity.  Leadership's failure has become a feature.  Remedies and solutions have been provided, however they require doing the next right thing, then the next and the next.  Remaining fixated on an institutionally corrupt system, despite all, is simply folly and foolish.   The purpose of Other Transactions and Middle Tier of Acquisition is to remediate the problems of the current system.  They are about innovating, and yes, disrupting how business gets done.  They can be nothing short of revolutionary.  However, it takes motivation and understanding the purpose, what can be done, and then rolling up sleeves and doing it.  It is not difficult to orient the workforce toward the achievement of goals.  The fact that the system is not oriented toward that is the problem.  The most notable hurdle is getting over previous learning and how things have always been done.   Special Acquisition Forces - Assemble smart program teams to operate in different, more sophisticated, and expansive business environments to best exploit the acquisition capabilities the DoD already has to accomplish mission goals.  
    2/22/2023
    24:22
  • 5 Principles of Other Transactions
    In this podcast episode Strategic Institute discusses the five principles for using Other Transactions (OTs) authorities for federal R&D.  5 Principles of OTs 1.  OTs = Flexibility2.  If it's R&D, use an OT3.  OTs are FAR out4.  OTs want you to Think5.  Team for Success After 30 years in use, government and industry insiders struggle to conceptually understand what Other Transactions authorities are for, why they are different, and what they permit.  This is, in part, due to a dearth of "real world" business experience within the government and a relentless push by bureaucrats for compliance and control; this crowds-out creativity, business acumen, and actually accomplishing goals.   The status quo, the current mindset and skillsets, within in the federal government are frequently incompatible with the flexibility OTs offer.   OTs allow for (radically) different business approaches and arrangements focused on achieving mission goals in federal R&D.   Leadership, the job title, not the action which is rare, appear confounded as they too, bureaucrats and insiders, lack the experience necessary for transformation.  Too many don't know, what they don't know, and are unable to provide vision or meaningful support.  Instead, leadership appears frustrated and angry by the limited improvement when attempting to use any of the array of innovative acquisition authorities.  It is as if it never occurred to them, that just introducing innovative contracting authorities into the same business-as-usual work environment, with the same incentives and metrics, will produce predictable results. If DoD and the federal government are serious about improving federal R&D activities for the warfighter and common good, they will need to experiment with different business processes.  Learning by doing and experimenting is necessary -  skills can be developed, information shared, and knowledge gained.  
    2/8/2023
    25:00

Hosted by: Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting - Few subjects have been studied more than federal acquisition for the development and delivering of new capability and innovation. Since the 1980's the system has empirically and anecdotally demonstrated abysmal performance. The best and brightest have proffered solutions and Congress has followed with polices and mandates to encourage these. Leadership, specifically within the DoD has chosen to ignore these mandates. This is a rare case, where polices are far more advanced than practice, yet the stagnation continues and even gets worse. This podcast is for those interested in solving our Nation's critical technological challenges, by offering solutions, lessons learned, and highlighting the incredible potential of Other Transactions Agreements for fielding new advanced capability. If you are a federal acquisition professional or industry partner we invite you to explore the art of the possible.
