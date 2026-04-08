Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Innovation in Government Business
Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting
Latest episode
66 episodes
- In this episode Strategic Institute talks about recent Congressional language that seeks to broaden the aperture when it comes to who and what qualifies for OTA awards, while at the same time the bureaucracy is attempting to narrow the thinking around OTAs and kneecap their potential. Who should be served, the will of 'the people' as represented by Congress -or- should the bureaucracy take precedent?
Also discussed are clear solutions using OTAs, current lack of incentives, who should be responsible for needed positive change, and a lot of banter that should interest anyone who cares about improving federal R&D outcomes and better delivering new advanced capabilities.
The overarching question is, should DoD develop a robust understanding of what the potential of OTAs are, what they are really for, why they were developed, their history -or- should DoD continue to take a myopic view, not to be bothered by greater perspectives or knowledge? What do you think, is this an institutional wide case of "missing the forest for the trees"?
Consequences of Knowledge is Power, Growth & Evolution even in Federal Acquisition07/09/2025 | 30 mins.In this podcast episode, Strategic Institute, discusses what has been largely missing in the attempts to use mandated flexible authorities to improve federal acquisition for R&D and delivering new capabilities - KNOWLEDGE.
In the rush to use these authorities as a 'work-around' 'hack' 'easy button' or turn them into a process an important steps have been missed. Namely the acquisition of knowledge through education, exploration and experimentation. This has occurred for numerous reasons. However, if leadership and professionals are serious about earnestly improving outcomes it equipping themselves with knowledge, empowerment, is essential.
What do you think? Should Federal Acquisition pros just go along with whatever the rhetoric says, or should they seek to become knowledgeable and share it?
How do WE get Smart People Doing Intelligent Things in Federal Acquisition for R&D?07/01/2025 | 33 mins.In this podcast episode, Strategic Institute, discusses applying critical thinking to federal acquisition processes for R&D and delivering new capabilities. Featured are ideas of using flexible acquisition authorities to explore new business approaches and collaborative arrangements, the notion that you can't solve a problem with the same thinking that created it, what defines intelligent action, being trapped in institutional corruption, and finally how the Space Shuttle program hindered low cost access to space.
Side note: We will be offering a $199 three hour virtual training on Other Transactions with the literal pioneer of OTs and the team that has spent thousands of thought hours behind OT education. Limited time offer.
- In this episode, Strategic Institute, reiterates their main points: that focus on new concepts and ideas in 'teaming' to make the best use of talent and better fulfill mission goals, and applying critical thinking to the use of flexible acquisition authorities. These ideas have been broadly rejected by bureaucrats and insiders who vehemently protect the status-quo of 'teams' remaining in their silos fulfilling their functionary duties, keeping them separated, and applying compliance oriented FAR-think to hurry up and create process out of flexibility before understanding the potential and opportunities.
The question remains, is the current thinking which has essentially gone unchanged for decades (50+ years), really the right approach as insiders would have us believe? Without even a small shake up in thought, much less a revolution, will efforts to 'streamline' the FAR and the use of flexible acquisition authorities for R&D produce more of the same? Predictably, yes. How can it not?
This moment in time is brimming with opportunity and the need for change has never been more pressing, yet bureaucrats and insiders seemingly are unable to operate outside of a process (compliance) for process sake... Prioritizing mission and goals, assembling high performing teams, and exploring the flexibility Congress has provided (and mandated) is either too hard and too much or simply not incentivized and championed? What do you think?
Special Acquisition Forces & Looking at Defense Acquisition from the Inside Out05/07/2025 | 31 mins.In this episode, Strategic Institute discusses the unique perceptions of contracting, management, teaming, and time etc. within federal acquisition for R&D and for delivering new advanced capabilities. Federal processes operate under their own logic, divorced from common and broader methods known outside of the ‘industry’. It seems, those who have been indoctrinated into these systems ‘insiders’ have had their ideas and perceptions molded to an arcane regulatory system focused on and demanding compliance. For all the fuss, it’s too bad that this system fails to achieve mission goals in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner. It hinders program success, certainly speed. It is a system focused on processes, not outcomes, and an entire culture has developed around it. Those inside appear unable to step outside the ‘bubble’ they have created and apply common sense and smart business principles and approaches for delivering win/win scenarios. They can’t see it, they think they can, but they don’t. The system they have barricaded themselves in doesn’t let in much light. However, there are solutions.
We briefly discuss how Other Transactions, flexible acquisition authorities to enable new and different approaches to deliver the fruits from federal R&D, and how they have been met with resistance by those desperate to put them into a box, before even exploring the potential and opportunities. OTs, meant to enable new thinking and the creation of a new paradigm, have been met with narrow-mindedness and prioritizing the preservation of the current system. OTs have NOT been met with an open mind or an earnest desire to use the flexibility provided to level up.
Lastly, we discuss Special Acquisition Forces (SAF). A commonsense approach to exploring the flexibility OTs offer. Leaders would be wise to focus on assembling teams with the right qualities to perform and equip them to succeed in different operational environments while clearing the way and providing them top cover. This seems to be what’s needed – leadership at the various levels, curiosity, and an earnest drive to improve the system.
For More: https://strategicinstitute.org/
More Government podcasts
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- What Trump Can Teach Us About Con LawGovernment
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- American PowerGovernment, History, News
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- Broken GroundEarth Sciences, Government, Natural Sciences, Science
- DSR's SiliconsciousnessGovernment, Technology
- Keep America GrowingGovernment
- Social Media and PoliticsGovernment, News, Politics, Science, Social Sciences
- The FARcast: Navigating Federal Acquisition Regulations with AIGovernment
- The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk PodcastGovernment, Nature, News, Science
- Spilling the TGovernment
- Legal DocketGovernment
- Talk'n the BeatGovernment
- AEI Podcast ChannelGovernment, History, News, Politics
- Classes of MailCourses, Education, Government
- The Truth of the MatterBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- North Dakota Outdoors PodcastEducation, Government, News
- The Week in WestminsterGovernment
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Coming StormDocumentary, Government, Society & Culture
- Situational Awareness TacticsEducation, Government, Health & Wellness, True Crime
- The Convergence - The Army's Mad Scientist PodcastGovernment, Science, Technology
- Clean Water WorksGovernment
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- FronterasGovernment, News
- Politics in QuestionEducation, Government, Society & Culture
- DisclosureGovernment, News
- The GovNavigators ShowGovernment
About Innovation in Government Business
Hosted by: Strategic Institute for Innovation in Government Contracting - Few subjects have been studied more than federal acquisition for the development and delivering of new capability and innovation. Since the 1980's the system has empirically and anecdotally demonstrated abysmal performance. The best and brightest have proffered solutions and Congress has followed with polices and mandates to encourage these. Leadership, specifically within the DoD has chosen to ignore these mandates. This is a rare case, where polices are far more advanced than practice, yet the stagnation continues and even gets worse. This podcast is for those interested in solving our Nation's critical technological challenges, by offering solutions, lessons learned, and highlighting the incredible potential of Other Transactions Agreements for fielding new advanced capability. If you are a federal acquisition professional or industry partner we invite you to explore the art of the possible.Podcast website
Listen to Innovation in Government Business, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Innovation in Government Business
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.