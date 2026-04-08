Innovation in Government Business

In this episode, Strategic Institute discusses the unique perceptions of contracting, management, teaming, and time etc. within federal acquisition for R&D and for delivering new advanced capabilities. Federal processes operate under their own logic, divorced from common and broader methods known outside of the ‘industry’. It seems, those who have been indoctrinated into these systems ‘insiders’ have had their ideas and perceptions molded to an arcane regulatory system focused on and demanding compliance. For all the fuss, it’s too bad that this system fails to achieve mission goals in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner. It hinders program success, certainly speed. It is a system focused on processes, not outcomes, and an entire culture has developed around it. Those inside appear unable to step outside the ‘bubble’ they have created and apply common sense and smart business principles and approaches for delivering win/win scenarios. They can’t see it, they think they can, but they don’t. The system they have barricaded themselves in doesn’t let in much light. However, there are solutions.

We briefly discuss how Other Transactions, flexible acquisition authorities to enable new and different approaches to deliver the fruits from federal R&D, and how they have been met with resistance by those desperate to put them into a box, before even exploring the potential and opportunities. OTs, meant to enable new thinking and the creation of a new paradigm, have been met with narrow-mindedness and prioritizing the preservation of the current system. OTs have NOT been met with an open mind or an earnest desire to use the flexibility provided to level up.

Lastly, we discuss Special Acquisition Forces (SAF). A commonsense approach to exploring the flexibility OTs offer. Leaders would be wise to focus on assembling teams with the right qualities to perform and equip them to succeed in different operational environments while clearing the way and providing them top cover. This seems to be what’s needed – leadership at the various levels, curiosity, and an earnest drive to improve the system.

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