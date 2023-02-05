Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Josephine Hardman, PhD
Inner Work: A Spiritual Growth Podcast is committed to walking with you on your journey of awakening and self-development. Host Josephine Hardman, PhD is a seco... More
Inner Work: A Spiritual Growth Podcast is committed to walking with you on your journey of awakening and self-development. Host Josephine Hardman, PhD is a seco... More

Available Episodes

  • AWAKENING: Taking back your power by setting boundaries with family
    Have you been unconsciously giving your power away to family? Do you find yourself saying yes when you want to say no, hiding who you really are in front of family, forcing yourself to interact with relatives, or even feeling responsible for a family member who should be taking care of themselves? In this episode of AWAKENING, we'll explore the ways in which you might be giving your power away to family - and how to start taking that power back. I walk you through: some common disempowering patterns and behaviors related to family, so you can begin identifying these in your own life a 5-step process to start taking your power back from family by setting healthier boundaries examples of specific boundaries you might need to set (and how to word them) This episode is a continuation of previous ep. 147: Navigating the Complexities of Family in the Human Dimension - https://josephinehardman.com/inner-work-147-navigating-the-complexities-of-family-in-the-human-dimension/ To support this podcast and ensure it stays on the air, you can purchase any of my resources for self-healing below: https://josephinehardman.com/resources/ To connect with me, head over to https://josephinehardman.com or send a note to [email protected] Thank you for being here, and please keep doing your inner work! May you find peace, balance, integrity, and wholeness in all of your interactions with your family. Music & editing by G. Demers Inner Work 2023 All Rights Reserved.
    4/26/2023
    46:10
  • Inner Work 154: Are you still healing in periods of stasis?
    This episode is a response to a listener email asking: "am I still healing and growing spiritually even during periods of stasis, where nothing much seems to be happening?" We'll explore what stasis could mean in the context of spiritual healing and growth, and how you can make the most of any periods of relative calm or quiet in your life. Some of the main takeaways from this episode include: why it's impossible to go back to sleep once you have awakened - even though we often try to although stasis can mean stagnation, it can also mean equilibrium - so a period of stasis could be a period of arriving into greater balance within yourself why things are still shifting even when you can't perceive the changes yet letting go of the attachment to growing through pain or suffering A huge thank you goes out to Terral for listening to this podcast and writing in with this thoughtful question. To support this podcast and make sure it stays on the air, you can purchase any of my self-healing resources here: https://josephinehardman.com/resources/ To connect with me, please head over to https://josephinehardman.com or send a note to [email protected] Thank you for being here, and for doing your inner work! May you honor and find value in all the different periods, stages, and cycles of your life. Music & editing by G. Demers Inner Work 2023 All Rights Reserved.    
    4/22/2023
    38:04
  • AWAKENING: Walking the path to self-love
    Taking honest inventory of where you are today, how much are you loving yourself? How much self-love and self-nourishment do you give yourself? In this episode, I answer a listener email about how to cultivate a deeper capacity for self-love. We'll cover how self-love - and a lack of self-love - looks like in our inner dialogue, in relationships and friendships, and even in interactions with strangers. I suggest a couple of books to grow your self-love and self-acceptance: Embracing Your Inner Critic The Self-Acceptance Project In the episode, I also mention the possibility that you might be carrying an ancestral pattern or contract of not loving yourself. To work through that and release it, you can use my guided healing journey to clear ancestral patterns and burdens - scroll to find this resource below: https://josephinehardman.com/resources/ My gratitude goes out to Katie for writing in with this vulnerable and important question. To connect with me, head over to https://josephinehardman.com or send a note to [email protected] Thank you for tuning in, and please keep doing your inner work! Music & editing by G. Demers Inner Work 2023 All Rights Reserved.
    4/12/2023
    38:25
  • Inner Work 153: You Are God (the Ultimate Nature of Reality) with Brandon Beachum
    My guest for this episode is Brandon Beachum, thought leader, philosopher, author, truth-seeker, and host of the Positive Head Podcast. Since childhood, Brandon has been a serial entrepreneur. In 2015, amidst his business success and 15-year exploration of the "ultimate nature of reality", Brandon answered the call to share and speak publicly about his spiritual insights and philosophies. Today, he helps others shift their perspectives to "innerstand" the ultimate nature of reality and create more of what they want to see and experience in their lives. Brandon is gifting us his book, The Golden Key: Modern Alchemy to Unlock Infinite Abundance. You can download your copy by going to https://goldenkey.gift and using the code POSITIVEHEAD. To ensure this podcast stays on the air, you can donate any amount that works for you here: https://square.link/u/I4Zt8YSE To connect with me (Josephine), please visit https://josephinehardman.com or send a note to [email protected] Thank you for tuning in, and please keep doing your inner work! It benefits us all. Music & editing by G. Demers Inner Work 2023 All Rights Reserved.  
    4/8/2023
    49:14
  • AWAKENING: Journey with me into the Akashic Records
    In this special episode, I introduce you to the Akashic Records - what they are, how they work, and how we can use them to heal ourselves and transcend ego patterns. I was first introduced to the Akashic Records as a teenager by my mom (a therapist and healer), and have been working with them on a daily basis for most of my adult life. I became certified as an Akashic Records Practitioner and started giving readings to others in 2012, and have since developed a unique curriculum for my own Akashic Records Certification Program. In my time using the Records - both for my personal healing and to assist others with their evolution - I've been delighted, awed, deeply moved, transformed, and continually fascinated by their power, benevolence, and wisdom. In this episode, I invite you to learn more about the Akashic field and how tapping into this field we call "the Records" can help you awaken and become who you REALLY are. As a companion resource for this episode, I've created a guided healing journey into the Akashic Records. I'll guide you into a meditative, receptive state and we will open your Records together. You'll have a chance to ask a specific question (or focus on an issue you want to shift) and receive healing on all levels - mental, spiritual, emotional, physical. To access this resource, please go to: https://josephinehardman.com/resources/ You can also visit https://josephinehardman.com for other ways of working together. Please send feedback or suggestions/questions for future episodes to [email protected] Thank you for being here! May you be well, may you find peace, may you treat yourself and others with the utmost kindness and love. You deserve it.   Music & editing by G. Demers Inner Work 2023 All Rights Reserved.
    3/29/2023
    46:26

Inner Work: A Spiritual Growth Podcast is committed to walking with you on your journey of awakening and self-development. Host Josephine Hardman, PhD is a second-generation intuitive healer who transitioned into full-time spiritual work after teaching college English for 9 years. Inner Work features illuminating discussions and interviews on spirituality, self-development, inner healing, and manifesting the truly abundant life you deserve.
