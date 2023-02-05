Inner Work: A Spiritual Growth Podcast

In this special episode, I introduce you to the Akashic Records - what they are, how they work, and how we can use them to heal ourselves and transcend ego patterns. I was first introduced to the Akashic Records as a teenager by my mom (a therapist and healer), and have been working with them on a daily basis for most of my adult life. I became certified as an Akashic Records Practitioner and started giving readings to others in 2012, and have since developed a unique curriculum for my own Akashic Records Certification Program. In my time using the Records - both for my personal healing and to assist others with their evolution - I've been delighted, awed, deeply moved, transformed, and continually fascinated by their power, benevolence, and wisdom. In this episode, I invite you to learn more about the Akashic field and how tapping into this field we call "the Records" can help you awaken and become who you REALLY are. As a companion resource for this episode, I've created a guided healing journey into the Akashic Records. I'll guide you into a meditative, receptive state and we will open your Records together. You'll have a chance to ask a specific question (or focus on an issue you want to shift) and receive healing on all levels - mental, spiritual, emotional, physical. To access this resource, please go to: https://josephinehardman.com/resources/ You can also visit https://josephinehardman.com for other ways of working together. Please send feedback or suggestions/questions for future episodes to [email protected]
Thank you for being here! May you be well, may you find peace, may you treat yourself and others with the utmost kindness and love. You deserve it.