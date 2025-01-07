Transforming City Park: From a Hidden Gem to a Shining Diamond

City Park is on the brink of a remarkable transformation, and YOU are invited to be a part of it! ✨We've teamed up with world-renowned designers to unveil THREE new designs that'll make City Park the envy of every blade of grass out there and we need YOUR eyes on them to make sure we get it just right.Check out the video for the full inside scoop on the designs and then tell us what you think! So, whether you’re a City Park neighbor or you happen to have opinions, we need YOU. What are you waiting for? Share. YOUR. Thoughts. 🤔👀