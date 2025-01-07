Buckle up and join City Manager Jacob Ellis, Council Member Wes Speake, and CIP Manager Supervisor Keegan Olds as they steer the conversation on streets, traffic, and transportation improvements in Corona.
48:39
Revitalizing Downtown
🌟 We’ve heard you loud and clear. Our Downtown needs a lot of work, and we’re making it happen. We have several key projects that will help Revitalize the Downtown. The first is our Sixth Street Transformation that begins this summer. Join our Community Meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6:30 PM at the Corona Public Library to learn more about our Comprehensive Plan to Revitalize Downtown. Learn More: thecoronacircle.com RSVP Now: https://bit.ly/DowntownMay28
33:16
Transforming City Park: From a Hidden Gem to a Shining Diamond
City Park is on the brink of a remarkable transformation, and YOU are invited to be a part of it! ✨We've teamed up with world-renowned designers to unveil THREE new designs that'll make City Park the envy of every blade of grass out there and we need YOUR eyes on them to make sure we get it just right.Check out the video for the full inside scoop on the designs and then tell us what you think! So, whether you’re a City Park neighbor or you happen to have opinions, we need YOU. What are you waiting for? Share. YOUR. Thoughts. 🤔👀
22:11
The Road Home: Addressing Homelessness in Corona
Listen to City Manager, Jacob Ellis and Homeless Solutions Manager, Karen Roper have an honest conversation about the complexities of homelessness and how Corona has reduced unsheltered homelessness by 60% over the last 3 years. Learn more: TheRoadHome.CoronaCA.gov
Welcome to the City of Corona Inner Circle Podcast, where we have honest conversations about life in our vibrant community.Join us as we bring together community members, local leaders, and experts to discuss the issues that matter most. From tackling the pressing concerns that affect our neighborhoods to celebrating the unique stories of our residents. This podcast uncovers the heart and soul of Corona.Whether you're a long-time resident, new to the community, or simply curious about the inner workings of Corona, this podcast is for you. Discover the untold stories, gain a deeper understanding of our community, and join the Inner Circle as we explore the City of Corona together.