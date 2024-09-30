Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey

He Killed His Mistress On His Wedding Day?!

A Pastor killed his mistress on his wedding day. Latino Trumpers voters think they are exempt from Trump’s immigration policies? A Black Attorney in the State Senate was paid half of as much as her White colleagues. ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Co-Host: Sharon Reed (@SharonReedLive) *** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE ☞ https://www.youtube.com/IndisputableTYT FOLLOW US ON: FACEBOOK ☞ https://www.facebook.com/IndisputableTYT TWITTER ☞ https://www.twitter.com/IndisputableTYT INSTAGRAM ☞ https://www.instagram.com/IndisputableTYT Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices