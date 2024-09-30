Powered by RND
Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey

TYT Network
Truth and facts are what viewers can expect from 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey.' On the show, Dr. Richey delivers a heavy dose of fact-based truth with a...
Government

  Musk Getting On Trump's Nerves
    Elon Musk wears out his welcome in Donald Trump's inner circle as he is accused of acting 'like he's co-president'. Trump seeks 'immediate recusal' of a judge in the Central Park Five defamation case. Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul. ﻿ ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Co-Host: Daria Rose
  Ray J Threatens Pastor Jamal Bryant?!
    Pastor Jamal Bryant to release Ray J's Interview despite threats. Cop convicted of killing Black man will likely be freed by governor-elect who's also friends with the ex-cop's wife. ﻿ ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Co-Host: Senator Nina Turner (@ninaturner)
  What Trump's Return Means For Israel's War On Gaza
    Emi Palmor, the Facebook Oversight Board & Former Director General at Israel Ministry of Justice joins the bullpen to talk about the conflict in Gaza and humanitarian aid. ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Bullpen Guest: Emi Palmor
  Trumps Wants To Pay Reparations To White People For DEI?!
    Trump wants to pay reparations to White people for DEI. Black Cheerleader was forced to crawl like a 'pet'. Update: Man admits he lied when he told NYPD that Jordan Neely tried to hit him. ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Co-Host: Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl)
  He Killed His Mistress On His Wedding Day?!
    A Pastor killed his mistress on his wedding day. Latino Trumpers voters think they are exempt from Trump's immigration policies? A Black Attorney in the State Senate was paid half of as much as her White colleagues. ﻿Host: Dr. Rashad Richey (@rashad_richey) Co-Host: Sharon Reed (@SharonReedLive)
Truth and facts are what viewers can expect from 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey.' On the show, Dr. Richey delivers a heavy dose of fact-based truth with all his signature passion and insight. Every day Dr. Richey comments on the top news stories about criminal justice, social justice, policy and racism and welcomes a Conservative into 'The Bullpen' for a fiery debate.
