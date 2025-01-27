Episode 4: Michael Ronstadt

Text us with questions!Hey y’all, this week on Indie Street Cred, we’ve got a real treat. I’m sitting down with my good friend Michael Ronstadt, a man who’s not just a world-class cellist but also one of the most genuine, hardworking musicians I know. With a career spanning decades and over 300 albums to his name—whether playing, producing, or engineering—Michael’s story is one of heart, grit, and pure creative magic.In this episode, Michael shares:- How he’s taken the cello far beyond its classical roots into something uniquely his.- The art of crafting songs that feel like home no matter where they’re played.- Lessons from working on hundreds of albums and collaborating with artists from every walk of life.- Honest advice for indie musicians chasing their dreams without losing their soul.Michael’s one of those rare folks who pours his whole heart into his music and the people he meets along the way. Whether you’re a musician yourself or just love a good story about someone who’s walked the walk, you’ll want to hear this.So grab a coffee, settle in, and let’s dive into the life and wisdom of Michael Ronstadt. Tune in wherever you get your podcastswww.michaelronstadt.comwww.indiestreetcredpodcast.com