Text us with questions!This week, we’re hangin’ with Noah Smith, a local country music powerhouse who’s not just making waves—he’s building bridges. From small-town roots to international stages, Noah’s been hustling hard to build his street cred while creating a community that uplifts others.We dive into what it takes to stand out as an indie artist, and Noah shares how he’s not only making big moves for himself but also fostering growth in other songwriters. Whether it’s through co-writing, mentoring, or just creating spaces for creativity to thrive, he’s all about building something bigger than just his own success.From his creative process to the grind of building a fanbase and supporting a music family, Noah drops serious gems on staying true to your sound while lifting others up along the way. If you’re a musician, a songwriter, or just someone who loves hearing about the magic of collaboration and hard work, this one’s for you. 🎤✨Tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a true indie artist making his mark—and helping others make theirs.www.noahsmithmusic.comwww.indiestreetcredpodcast.com
1:08:13
Round Table 1: Pro Sound Guys - Kevin Pike, Jake Richter, & Jay Reynolds
Text us with questions!In this special bonus episode, we sit down with three incredible sound industry pros: Kevin Pike, Jake Richter, and Jay Reynolds. These guys aren’t just at the top of their game, running massive festival stages, national touring acts, teaching, and perfecting sound in huge venues—they’re also some of the kindest and most down-to-earth people you’ll ever meet.We dive into what it really takes to succeed in the big leagues, from late nights and long hours to outworking everyone else in the room. They’re also refreshingly honest about the industry’s boundaries, like why “weed on the job” is a hard no when the stakes are this high.What makes this conversation special is how open and generous these men are with their knowledge, sharing stories, advice, and encouragement for anyone looking to break into the field. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like behind the scenes at the highest level of pro sound, this is your chance to learn from the best.www.indiestreetcredpodcast.com
1:42:20
Episode 5: Mike & Joellen Whetstone
Text us with questions!This week, Jordan hangs out with Mike and Joellen Whetstone, the ultimate power couple of the Cincinnati music scene. These two aren’t just fans—they’re full-on champions of local, original artists, showing up and supporting in the best ways possible.We dive into street cred, the idea of music families, and what it really means to be part of a scene. It’s an unscripted, real conversation with a couple who’ve made it their mission to lift others up just by being there and loving hard.No set agenda, no filters—just a fun, laid-back chat about music, community, and the magic of showing up. Come hang with us and see where the conversation takes us! This power couple runs CincyLocalMusic.com go take a peekwww.indiestreetcredpodcast.com
1:31:23
Episode 4: Michael Ronstadt
Text us with questions!Hey y’all, this week on Indie Street Cred, we’ve got a real treat. I’m sitting down with my good friend Michael Ronstadt, a man who’s not just a world-class cellist but also one of the most genuine, hardworking musicians I know. With a career spanning decades and over 300 albums to his name—whether playing, producing, or engineering—Michael’s story is one of heart, grit, and pure creative magic.In this episode, Michael shares:- How he’s taken the cello far beyond its classical roots into something uniquely his.- The art of crafting songs that feel like home no matter where they’re played.- Lessons from working on hundreds of albums and collaborating with artists from every walk of life.- Honest advice for indie musicians chasing their dreams without losing their soul.Michael’s one of those rare folks who pours his whole heart into his music and the people he meets along the way. Whether you’re a musician yourself or just love a good story about someone who’s walked the walk, you’ll want to hear this.So grab a coffee, settle in, and let’s dive into the life and wisdom of Michael Ronstadt. Tune in wherever you get your podcastswww.michaelronstadt.comwww.indiestreetcredpodcast.com
1:02:49
Episode 3: Tyler Carson and Peter Burrell of St. Mary, St. Michael
Text us with questions!This episode’s a good one, y’all. Tyler Carson and Peter Burrell sit down, kick back, and drop some serious gems about their musical journey. They’re not just telling stories—they’re unpacking the lessons behind the chaos, the beauty in the grind, and the wisdom they’ve picked up along the way.Yeah, there’s plenty of goofing off and wild tales, but don’t let that fool you. These guys know their stuff, and they’re here to share it. Whether you’re an artist, a dreamer, or just someone who loves hearing how the sausage gets made in the music world, this one’s for you.Hit play and soak it all in—you’re gonna love it.www.StMaryStMike.comwww.indiestreetcredpodcast.com#IndieStreetCred #MusicianWisdom #BehindTheScenes #MusicJourney #CreativeInsights #ArtistLife #RealTalk #PodcastVibes #TheCollective