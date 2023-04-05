Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Have you ever found yourself in a moment with your loved ones where you were physically present, but you weren't "all there?" Your mind was chasing your identity outside the home, even as your loved ones chased your attention inside the home?
Welcome to the Famous at Home podcast with marriage and leadership coaches, Dr. Josh and Christi Straub.

  • Raising Resilient Kids
    As parents, fostering an environment of resilience for our kids is arguably one of the most important ways we can set our kids up for healthy relationships and self-competence. Yet, with the state we find ourselves in as a culture, we ourselves need to build resilience as well. In this episode, Josh and Christi talk about practical ways of cultivating resilience in your home. Highlights include:  What it means to be safe for your kids Giving our kids language for what they need from us and others How emotional intelligence is a byproduct of growing in the fruit of the Spirit Show Notes: Watch this episode on YouTube Register now for the MyKidsEQ Coaching Workshop (Summer 2023) Order a copy of the Famous at Home bookSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/18/2023
    25:06
  • Kids and Hurry Sickness
    We live in a constant state of hurry. Our culture even rewards it. Whether it's back-to-back work meetings, rushing kids to and from school activities, or getting dinner on the table, hurry influences our lives on the daily. In this week's episode, Josh and Christi talk about how hurry sickness influences our kid's emotional health.   Highlights include:  Deeper ways that hurry might be impacting your kids Practical ways to create margin in your day for you and others Practical strategies to give your kids in the middle of a hurried day How simple hugs and healthy physical touch can calm the body and slow us down Show Notes: Watch this episode on YouTube Register now for the MyKidsEQ Coaching Workshop (Summer 2023) Order a copy of the Famous at Home book Tell us what topics you'd like to hear about on the podcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/11/2023
    34:39
  • 4 Pillars of Emotional Health for Kids
    How do we enter into our kid's world and build their emotional health and resilience? In this episode, we outline 4 pillars that help us lay a foundation for our kids to manage their emotions, connect with Jesus, and feel seen. With so much uncertainty, we talk about how we can parent from a place of love, not fear. Here are some highlights: How the posture from which we parent matters more than the techniques we use  Why Bible reading should be a priority in your home and not an afterthought  Why you can sum up all of parenting research into one primary conclusion How to practically make your kids feel seen and loved Show Notes: Watch this episode on YouTube Register now for the MyKidsEQ Coaching Workshop (Summer 2023) Order a copy of the Famous at Home bookSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    29:15
  • How to Reclaim Family Time Without Moving to a Flip Phone with Joey Odom
    Screen time is one of the biggest issues facing families today--and we're not just referring to our kids. We set alarms on our phones, await important calls, send urgent emails, and the list goes on. Yet, science has some fascinating new insights on what really matters as it relates to how to maximize our time on our phones and yet be present with people. Joey Odom, cofounder of Aro, a technology platform leveraging the science of habit formation to help you connect by disconnecting, is with us this week to talk about screen time and how to reclaim family time without moving to a flip phone. Joey talks with us about: Essential rules to have as a family in the context of screen time Ways we can leverage our screen time for good The value of time and how we can use it as motivation to spend more quality time as a family The mission behind Aro, how it works, and where the name came from Why it matters specifically as a dad to be on board with less time on the phone Show Notes: Watch this episode on YouTube here. Learn more about Aro. Listen to the Aro Podcast. Learn other ways to show up as the best version of yourself for your family by ordering the Famous at Home book.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    51:17
  • Becoming Teammates in Marriage
    Would you describe your spouse as your greatest teammate? Probably depends on the day, right? We all have opponents that war against the connection in our marriage and cause conflict. But how do we fight? Do we see the opponent for what it is, or do we make our spouse out to be the opponent? In this episode, Josh and Christi talk about how to name the opponent, talk about your dance, and take responsibility for how to engage with your spouse. They talk about: The importance of finding out what's going on in your spouse's heart rather than what's going on between the two of you Protective mechanisms and how they hold us back from communicating the truth of what we want from our spouse Why taking 100% responsibility for your role in the conflict disarms your spouse Practical ways to show up differently for your spouse Show Notes: Watch this episode on YouTube Order a copy of the Famous at Home book Learn more about coaching with Famous at HomeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    31:29

About Famous at Home

Have you ever found yourself in a moment with your loved ones where you were physically present, but you weren't "all there?” Your mind was chasing your identity outside the home, even as your loved ones chased your attention inside the home?

Welcome to the Famous at Home podcast with marriage and leadership coaches, Dr. Josh and Christi Straub.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been there, giving our leftovers to our biggest fans under our roofs, instead of our best. But here’s the good news, it doesn’t take major life changes to shift how we show up.  

With a realistic, grace-filled look at the struggles families face, the Famous at Home podcast is like having a cup of coffee with authentic friends who just “get you,” yet with the practical and life-changing coaching strategies Josh and Christi use to help spouses, parents, and leaders stay emotionally engaged and connected to their biggest fans.

With topics designed to help you become a rockstar in your own home, set healthy rhythms between work and home, and build a rock-solid marriage, the Famous at Home podcast will encourage and inspire you.

Because the greatest red carpet you’ll ever walk, is through your front door.

