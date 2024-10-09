Powered by RND
In The Pocket

The perfect podcast for bass players - Giving you the low-down on the low-end! Totally average bassist/YouTuber Jonny Dibble and session player Chris Horrocks a...
Available Episodes

5 of 80
  • Episode 80 - The Scott Devine Interview
    JOIN OUR PATREON HERE!https://www.patreon.com/c/InThePocketPodcast_________________________Thanks so much to the almighty Scott Devine for coming onto the pod this week, head to the SBL website to get your lessons now!https://scottsbasslessons.com/
    --------  
    1:31:56
  • Episode 79 - Bass gear we have GAS for
    JOIN OUR PATREON HERE!https://www.patreon.com/c/InThePocketPodcast
    --------  
    1:14:12
  • Episode 78 - What's the point in vintage basses? | Andy Baxter Special
    Thanks so much to Andy for having us! See these incredible basses and much more on his website: https://www.andybaxterbass.com_________________________The perfect podcast for bass players - Giving you the low-down on the low-end!Totally average bassist/YouTuber Jonny Dibble and session player Chris Horrocks are (sometimes) joined by guests to talk all about the latest bass news, answer audience questions and breakdown some killer bass guitar tones.
    --------  
    1:17:22
  • Episode 77 - Fender American Ultra II, new gear from Harley Benton, Schecter and MORE
    The perfect podcast for bass players - Giving you the low-down on the low-end!Totally average bassist/YouTuber Jonny Dibble and session player Chris Horrocks are (sometimes) joined by guests to talk all about the latest bass news, answer audience questions and breakdown some killer bass guitar tones.If you want to submit questions for the podcast, head over and follow on Instagram @inthepocketpodhttps://www.instagram.com/inthepocketpod_________________________WHERE TO LISTENListen to this podcast on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/3NV5P1HkX6CO9IJwkxQGWa?si=Lz3yDLoPQ3GWj95sFxuaNw&dl_branch=1Listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-the-pocket/id1612546709Listen to this podcast on Acast:https://shows.acast.com/in-the-pocket_________________________WHERE TO FIND JONNYFollow Jonny on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/jonnydibbleSubscribe to Jonny on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/jonnydibbleAnderton's Affiliate Link:https://www.andertons.co.uk/?tduid=d9b55588b2228bc6403b9bb3d5baa4cc_________________________WHERE TO FIND CHRISFollow Chris on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/thatguyonbassSubscribe to Chris on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@ThatGuyOnBassYTFollow Chris on TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@thatguyonbass Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:26:00
  • Episode 76 - What would we BANISH to Bass Room 101?
    The perfect podcast for bass players - Giving you the low-down on the low-end!Totally average bassist/YouTuber Jonny Dibble and session player Chris Horrocks are (sometimes) joined by guests to talk all about the latest bass news, answer audience questions and breakdown some killer bass guitar tones.If you want to submit questions for the podcast, head over and follow on Instagram @inthepocketpodhttps://www.instagram.com/inthepocketpodChapters:00:00 Intro06:56 Bass news32:32 Bass Amp Ranking
    --------  
    1:15:40

About In The Pocket

The perfect podcast for bass players - Giving you the low-down on the low-end! Totally average bassist/YouTuber Jonny Dibble and session player Chris Horrocks and (sometimes) joined by guests to talk all about the latest bass news, answer audience questions and breakdown some killer bass guitar tones. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
