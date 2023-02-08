Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes”) stars as Gil, a low level ad man who is fated to lose at everything. When Nadya (Jamie Ann Romero), the beautiful niece of the psyc...
Episode 2 - “Epictetus Be Damned”
Unmoored, Gil returns to the tarot card shop for another look at what the stars have to say regarding his destiny. Later, Lex heads to the tarot shop to defend Gil and meets Nadya’s aunt, Bella. Under great emotional duress, Gil hands in his first philosophy paper.
“IN THE CARDS”, was written and directed by KEVIN HENDERSON.
Cast:
CONNOR RATLIFF as GIL
STEVEN BOYER as LEX
LAILA ROBINS as BELLA
JAMIE ANN ROMERO as NADYA
CHUKWUDI IWUJI as PROFESSOR PETER TOWERS
ROBERT CUCCIOLI as JIM
JOANNA GLUSHAK as CATHERINE CORKER, HELGA and OTHERS
MAHRI SANDOVAL as CLEA and OTHERS
CHRIS HENRY COFFEY as BRYSON and OTHERS
NANCY RODRIGUEZ as MONICA and OTHERS
DELPHI HARRINGTON as MRS. TASSIOPOULOS and OTHERS
MICHAEL GOODFRIEND as ROBERT and OTHERS
ADDITIONAL VOICES performed by:
AMY MALLOY
GIGI HENDERSON
DECLAN HENDERSON
ADAMARIS GUTIERREZ
…and COURTNEY ROSEMONT
Casting by THE TELSEY OFFICE: KARYN CASL, CSA.
Original Music Composition, Sound Design and Mix by SHANE RETTIG. Sound engineering by SADAHARU YAGI. Mix Engineer and Dialogue Editor: LARRY WALSH and ROBERT McNABB. Podcast Mastering by GREG CORTEZ at New Monkey Studio. Coordinating Producer: TRANSCEND STREAMING (KYRA BOWIE and LEANNA KEYES). Executive Producer: MICHAEL GOODFRIEND.
The Managing Director of Business Operations and Partnerships at Next Chapter Podcasts is SALLYCADE HOLMES.
Special thanks to Jeff Talbott, Mike Mariano and Tallula Henderson
“IN THE CARDS” is produced by NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS and is made possible by the generous support of THE HITZ FOUNDATION.
Visit ncpodcasts.com for more about the series.
8/9/2023
33:27
Episode 1 - “The Meaning of Toast”
Gil visits a psychic after Lex asserts he has the worst luck of any person he’s ever met. Nadya, the beautiful psychic, isn’t exactly truthful about what she sees in Gil’s tarot spread. Later, after attending a college philosophy class, Gil has serious doubts about his standing in the universal order.
“IN THE CARDS”, was written and directed by KEVIN HENDERSON.
In The Cards Trailer #2
The first two episodes of "In The Cards," an existential romantic comedy about a born loser who takes on fate, go live on Wednesday, August 9!
Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes”) stars as Gil, a low level ad man who is fated to lose at everything. When Nadya (Jamie Ann Romero), the beautiful niece of the psychic Bella (Laila Robins), reads his tarot cards and informs him that the universe is against him, he vows to change his fortune. Cheered on by his co-worker and best friend Lex (Steven Boyer), Gil studies philosophy under Professor Towers (Chukwudi Iwuji) en route to an epic showdown with destiny.
“IN THE CARDS”, was written and directed by KEVIN HENDERSON.
Introducing...In The Cards
Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes”) stars as Gil, a low level ad man who is fated to lose at everything. When Nadya (Jamie Ann Romero), the beautiful niece of the psychic Bella (Laila Robins), reads his tarot cards and informs him that the universe is against him, he vows to change his fortune. Cheered on by his co-worker and best friend Lex (Steven Boyer), Gil studies philosophy under Professor Towers (Chukwudi Iwuji) en route to an epic showdown with destiny.
“IN THE CARDS”, was written and directed by KEVIN HENDERSON.
Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes”) stars as Gil, a low level ad man who is fated to lose at everything. When Nadya (Jamie Ann Romero), the beautiful niece of the psychic Bella (Laila Robins), reads his tarot cards and informs him that the universe is against him, he vows to change his destiny. Cheered on by his co-worker and best friend Lex (Steven Boyer), Gil studies philosophy under Professor Towers (Chukwudi Iwuji) and faces an epic showdown with supernatural forces.