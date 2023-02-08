In The Cards Trailer #2

The first two episodes of "In The Cards," an existential romantic comedy about a born loser who takes on fate, go live on Wednesday, August 9! Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes”) stars as Gil, a low level ad man who is fated to lose at everything. When Nadya (Jamie Ann Romero), the beautiful niece of the psychic Bella (Laila Robins), reads his tarot cards and informs him that the universe is against him, he vows to change his fortune. Cheered on by his co-worker and best friend Lex (Steven Boyer), Gil studies philosophy under Professor Towers (Chukwudi Iwuji) en route to an epic showdown with destiny. “IN THE CARDS”, was written and directed by KEVIN HENDERSON. Cast: CONNOR RATLIFF as GIL STEVEN BOYER as LEX LAILA ROBINS as BELLA JAMIE ANN ROMERO as NADYA CHUKWUDI IWUJI as PROFESSOR PETER TOWERS ROBERT CUCCIOLI as JIM JOANNA GLUSHAK as CATHERINE CORKER, HELGA and OTHERS MAHRI SANDOVAL as CLEA and OTHERS CHRIS HENRY COFFEY as BRYSON and OTHERS NANCY RODRIGUEZ as MONICA and OTHERS DELPHI HARRINGTON as MRS. TASSIOPOULOS and OTHERS MICHAEL GOODFRIEND as ROBERT and OTHERS ADDITIONAL VOICES performed by: AMY MALLOY GIGI HENDERSON DECLAN HENDERSON ADAMARIS GUTIERREZ …and COURTNEY ROSEMONT Casting by THE TELSEY OFFICE: KARYN CASL, CSA. Original Music Composition, Sound Design and Mix by SHANE RETTIG. Sound engineering by SADAHARU YAGI. Mix Engineer and Dialogue Editor: LARRY WALSH and ROBERT McNABB. Podcast Mastering by GREG CORTEZ at New Monkey Studio. Coordinating Producer: TRANSCEND STREAMING (KYRA BOWIE and LEANNA KEYES). Executive Producer: MICHAEL GOODFRIEND. The Managing Director of Business Operations and Partnerships at Next Chapter Podcasts is SALLYCADE HOLMES. Special thanks to Jeff Talbott, Mike Mariano and Tallula Henderson “IN THE CARDS” is produced by NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS and is made possible by the generous support of THE HITZ FOUNDATION. Visit ncpodcasts.com for more about the series.