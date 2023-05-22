Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Podcast In The Booth with Shawn Booth
Shawn Booth
add
You may know Shawn Booth from The Bachelorette, you may know him as a fitness guy who owns a gym in Nashville, or you may just know his dog, Walter.Tune in as S... More
Society & CultureEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Unfuckwithable
    Episode 1 is here! Shawn and Sami catch you all up to speed on their vision for the show, and why they were inspired to create it.  They also dive into the show's first segment, where we learn a key value of the show, which is that we are pro ass-dimples. Enjoy episode 1!Topics Include: Intro (0:00)Shawn and Sami (3:56)Bachelorette (17:42)Top Four Segment (26:30)FOLLOW ALONG ON:InstagramTikTokYouTubePRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    5/22/2023
    47:09
  • Trailer
    5/12/2023
    1:41

About In The Booth with Shawn Booth

You may know Shawn Booth from The Bachelorette, you may know him as a fitness guy who owns a gym in Nashville, or you may just know his dog, Walter.

Tune in as Shawn sits down with people from all walks of life: artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, military personnel, badass moms, fitness professionals, and everything in between. You'll hear motivational stories, healthy habits that lead to success, relationship tips, and more.

However you know him, you'll get to know the real Shawn and his guests right here on In The Booth.

