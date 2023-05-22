You may know Shawn Booth from The Bachelorette, you may know him as a fitness guy who owns a gym in Nashville, or you may just know his dog, Walter.Tune in as S... More
Unfuckwithable
Episode 1 is here! Shawn and Sami catch you all up to speed on their vision for the show, and why they were inspired to create it. They also dive into the show's first segment, where we learn a key value of the show, which is that we are pro ass-dimples. Enjoy episode 1!Topics Include: Intro (0:00)Shawn and Sami (3:56)Bachelorette (17:42)Top Four Segment (26:30)FOLLOW ALONG ON:InstagramTikTokYouTubePRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
