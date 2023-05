Ep 5. Puddins Fab Shop | In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

You never know what—or who—you'll run into in the aisles. In this episode, Derek talks to Jacob from the YouTube channel Puddin's Fab Shop. Hear Jacob discuss his journey from jet engine mechanic to "I wasn't cut out for customer service." He talks about his work on Datsuns, box trucks and Internationals, his dream of owning a '64 Impala Wagon, and his lying under a truck in a flash flood, bench-pressing a transmission into place. At which point, Derek and Jacob agree: wrenching in the rain is the worst.

O'Reilly Auto Parts presents In the Aisles with Derek Bieri: a podcast of conversations with some of our favorite DIY experts, influencers, online automotive techs and instructors. It's more than just an entertaining podcast (although Derek is a pretty funny guy). It's an opportunity for you to get acquainted with other like-minded enthusiasts and their stories, gather some tips & tricks, and hear advice on how to take your project car from dead to drivable. New episodes monthly.

Vice Grip Garage has been gracin' the interwebs since 2019 and has pursuaded countless clunkers to run over years. Maybe only half of 'em had brakes (and that's being generous). Derek focuses on budget builds, rescues, and how to's for the common folk. From classic cars to tractors Derek has been there and driven it home 600 miles.