O’Reilly Auto Parts presents In the Aisles with Derek Bieri from Vice Grip Garage: conversations with some of our favorite DIY experts, influencers, online auto... More
Ep 5. Puddins Fab Shop | In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri
Ep 5. Puddins Fab Shop | In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

You never know what—or who—you'll run into in the aisles. In this episode, Derek talks to Jacob from the YouTube channel Puddin's Fab Shop. Hear Jacob discuss his journey from jet engine mechanic to "I wasn't cut out for customer service." He talks about his work on Datsuns, box trucks and Internationals, his dream of owning a '64 Impala Wagon, and his lying under a truck in a flash flood, bench-pressing a transmission into place. At which point, Derek and Jacob agree: wrenching in the rain is the worst.
5/23/2023
50:23
Ep. 4: Ethan and Edwin from Grind Hard Plumbing Co - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri
Ep. 4: Ethan and Edwin from Grind Hard Plumbing Co - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

You never know what—or who—you'll run into In the Aisles. In this episode, Derek from Vice Grip Garage talks with Edwin and Ethan from Grind Hard Plumbing Co, the fabricators of wacky vehicles of all kinds—not the least of which are souped-up Mattel Power Wheels. Hear the guys talk about Subarus they rolled, their pink Barbie Mustang, and an alleged O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager who has volunteered to be their crash-test dummy.
4/18/2023
56:41
Ep. 3: Liv Scaffidi - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri
Ep. 3: Liv Scaffidi - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

You never know what—or who—you'll run into In the Aisles. In this episode, Derek from Vice Grip Garage talks to "Canadian Carburetor Dragon" Liv Scaffidi of the YouTube channel GNARLY SPEED SHOP. Liv talks about her love for vintage hot rods, muscle cars and Pontiacs, her plan to someday do a cross-country road trip in her Tempest, and her decision to finally learn fuel injection. Also, can a Burt Reynolds movie change the course of someone's life? Yes. Yes it can.
3/21/2023
48:21
Ep. 2: Tony Angelo - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri
Ep. 2: Tony Angelo - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

In this installment of "In the Aisles", Derek talks to professional drift racer, stunt driver and former Hot Rod Garage host Tony Angelo of the YouTube channel "Stay Tuned". Hear Tony talk about how he first got interested in drifting (even before it became popular in America), the evolution of "fast" cars in recent decades, and how he came to purchase his first muscle car at the age of fifteen. Also, can too much spray-painting in the shop really "poison" the people next door? Tony has an opinion.
2/20/2023
45:57
Ep. 1: Jared Pink - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri
Ep. 1: Jared Pink - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

In this first-ever episode of "In the Aisles", Derek talks with Jared Pink of the YouTube channel "The Questionable Garage". At the time of their conversation, his channel had nearly four hundred thousand subscribers, and continues to grow steadily. Among other topics, Jared answers a few questions from viewers, gives advice on how to prioritize projects and specific steps in the restoration process, and talks about his love for electronic systems and fixes.
