Ep. 2: Tony Angelo - In the Aisles w/ Derek Bieri

In this installment of "In the Aisles", Derek talks to professional drift racer, stunt driver and former Hot Rod Garage host Tony Angelo of the YouTube channel "Stay Tuned". Hear Tony talk about how he first got interested in drifting (even before it became popular in America), the evolution of "fast" cars in recent decades, and how he came to purchase his first muscle car at the age of fifteen. Also, can too much spray-painting in the shop really "poison" the people next door? Tony has an opinion.