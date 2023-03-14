In Joy Life with Mattie Jackson

10. Embracing the Art of the Pivot with Mary Hollis Huddleston

At some (well, unfortunately, many points) in life, we all hit a roadblock, a dead end, or maybe have the rug of a really good thing pulled out from under us. Seasons end, relationships break, or for whatever reason, plans must change. This week’s guest has struggled through, faced head on, and finally embraced what she calls, “the art of the pivot.” Mary Hollis Huddleston has been forced to pivot both professionally (as an entrepreneur, influencer, and author) and personally (as a full-time working mom of 2) at many points in her life. And according to her, when we have the courage and tools and faith to be flexible with our future, God often steps in with even better plans than we had planned for ourselves. What Mary teaches us: Why the art of the pivot can yield fruit from failure. Balance is not actually attainable; prioritizing well is. Adult friendships are a necessity for joy and flourishing (especially for women). Bonus! Great inside tips on stress-free hosting/entertaining. The bottom line is, Mary actually does do it all. With a hugely successful event rental business, entertaining Instagram platform, her second novel on the way, and a hubby and two kids at home, even she reminds us: “You can have it all. You just can’t have it all at the same time.” Her energy is inspiring, her fervor for life contagious, and her why-not-try attitude has brought her huge success across the event industry and beyond. But how did all this purpose and these projects come to be? By embracing the art of the pivot. Keep up with Mary: @mrssouthernsocial (link https://www.instagram.com/mrssouthernsocial/) Please Be Seated (link https://pleasebeseated.com/) Books (link https://mrssouthernsocial.com/without-a-hitch-coming-dec-2021/)