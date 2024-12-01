A guide to a simplified silly szn 🎄⭐️: planning, organisation, boundaries & finances !
IT'S OFFICIALLY SILLY SZN !!! We know how stressful and CRAZY the festive season can get, so we've built a guide to simplify it!
From planning + organisation, to setting boundaries with family and friends, right through to finances - Bec's got you covered!
How to level up in 2025: Guided walk-through audit to refresh your life ✨
Letting go to level up! In today's episode, Bec shares everything she's leaving behind in 2024 so she can LEVEL UP in 2025! + You'll be taken through an energetic, mental, digital, physical AND relationship audit to guide you along the way!
See https://omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information
Plan out your year ⭐️ Step-by-step planning framework that *actually* works!
Let's plan our year together! In today's episode, Bec shares the 'big 5' for planning and preparing for a new year. From vision boards to goal setting to auditing - we've got the steps that *actually* work!
How to reinvent yourself 🦋🌱 10 step guide to the ultimate 'rebrand' 💅🏼✨
Are you ready for the ultimate glow-up? ✨ In today's episode, Bec shares her 10 steps to reinventing yourself from the ground up!
See https://omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information
When have you EVER given 110% towards something 👀... NOW is the time! *tough love*
The time has come... I challenge you to 28 days of PURE, ALIGNED FOCUS towards building your biggest, best, 'future' self!
