Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsEducationI'm Fine
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
I'm Fine
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

I'm Fine

Jean Campbell
EducationHealth & Wellness
I'm Fine
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • Mo Brings Plenty: Cultural Identity, Spirituality and Rebuilding Trust
    Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets Mo Brings Plenty renowned Lakota actor, cultural advisor, advocate and rancher, widely recognized for his roles in Yellowstone and Jurassic World Dominion, to talk about pain, redemption, love and cultural healing. Mo Brings Plenty is deeply committed to authentic American Indian representation in media and the preservation of Indigenous cultures and traditions and continues to bring Indigenous voices to the forefront as the narrator of Leonardo DiCaprio’s acclaimed Sitting Bull documentary, which premiered in 2025 and shares the enduring legacy of one of history’s most reveredleaders.Off-screen, Mo Brings Plenty is a passionate advocate for environmental and social justice. In April 2024, he received the prestigious New Horizon Award, a lifetime achievement honour at the Western Heritage Awards. In June 2025, Mo met King Charles III at SXSW London as part of the Love The Earth panel alongside Julian Lennon, representing Compassionate Studios and highlighting the power of storytelling to unite humanity and the natural world. Mo lives on a ranch in Kansas with his wife, Sara Ann, their nephew, 35 rescue animals, and 11 horses. Through his work and way of life, Mo continues to inspire reverence for Indigenous heritage and a deep respect for the bond between people, animals, and the land.In this Conversation:How your upbringing, respect and honour for your ancestors will shape who you become.End each day asking: did I conduct myself in a way that makes God want to be in my presence. Hold yourself accountable.Nature shows us every day what rebirth, reality and spirituality isHow the Lakota people honour their ancestors and culture through their braidsHow to hold the door open – from Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone to being an advocate, creating opportunity, humanity and equality. We have more in common than we do in opposition. Pain helps us to protect. Fear is an illusion. Love is Endless. A true warrior protectsrather than takes a life.The only thing we truly own is the destiny of our soulAbout I’m Fine:“I’m Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of peoplenavigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean CampbellI’m Fine is a Podcast hosted by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell is a safe space and platform where high-performance people talk honestly, often humorously, about their life experiences and healing as Jean explores the inner world behind their outward success. With Very Special Thanks to Mo Brings PlentyWith Gratitude to Meena KheraShot on Location at The Store, Oxford  (www.thestoreoxford.com)This episode of I’m Fine Series Two is kindly supported by Natasha SilverBell and SilverBell Global https://silverbellglobal.com@Natasha SilverBell is the CEO and Founder of SilverBell Global, established in 2012 to provide informed care and attuned presence to individuals and families navigating the complexities of mental health. A thought leader and keynote speaker, Natasha curates dialogues with leading practitioners around mental health, wellbeing, and spirituality. She participated in the first Lord Mayor's Global Family Office Summit at Mansion House, London, is an Ambassador for Partnership to End Addiction, and is the founder of the Megan Anne Foundationfor survivors of domestic violence and co-founder of 
    --------  
    48:59
  • Amber Valletta: Redefining the Power of Womanhood, Addiction and Sobriety
    Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets with Amber Valletta, Supermodel, actress, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme to discover what it means to age with grace in an image driven culture. They explore what life experiences can teach us, how to redefine our own narrative and how perspective and acceptance can diminish suffering. Amber opens up about her journey, taking the stigma out of sobriety, discusses spirituality, mediation, and how true healing came through vulnerability and how education and empowering the sisterhood is the ultimate legacy. Amber Valletta is an American Supermodel, actress, mother and climate advocate. She first appeared on the cover of Vogue aged 17 and since then has featured on the covers of magazines around the global including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Love, and appeared in campaigns for brands including Prada, Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Versace. Beyond fashion, Amber uses her platform to champion sustainability, the environment, mental health, and recovery awareness. Sober for more than 25 years, she speaks openly about addiction, self-acceptance, and the shifting standards of beauty and success. In addition to the UN she serves as a global ambassador for the Conscious Fashion Campaign, spokesperson for Oceana and remains a leading voice for positive change in the industry.In this Conversation:How to redefine your narrative, how perspective and acceptance can empower you.Ask for help. Transform isolation into connection: vulnerability is a strength.Recovery: how longtime sobriety is Amber’s foundation for her creativity, peace, and purpose.Embrace every stage: women are life bearers, watch yourself change, age and step into your powerThe first half of life you take, in the second half you learn what to appreciate, and what you can give backBe educated, be mindful, be informed and stop minimising who you are.Life is circular, balance empathy for others with the wisdom of experience, find something greater thanoneself as a source of peace and resilience.About I’m Fine:“I’m Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of people navigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean Campbell. I’m Fine is a Podcast hosted by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell is a safe space and platform where high-performance people talk honestly, often humorously, about their life experiences and healing as Jean explores the inner world behind their outward success. Jean has navigated chronic pain since she was 12 years old, this experience inspired her to create I’m Fine to help reshape the stigma around pain - emotional, physical, and mental - to give a voice to the many who hide behind the words: ‘I’m Fine’. The series features conversations about mental health, identity, resilience, and how we cope when life doesn’t go to plan.With Very Special Thanks to Amber ValettaFilmed by Podshop, with thanks to Producer Hailey Rovner Malach of Wicked Child ProductionsEdited by Copperbeach ProductionsCreative Production Patrick Armstrong of Sidekick ProductionsSeries Producer Camilla MortonFounder and Executive Producer Jean Campbell
    --------  
    48:42
  • Giles Yeo: Ozempic, Obesity and the Future of Health
    Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets Professor Giles Yeo MBE, leading geneticist at the University of Cambridge, to discuss one of the most talked-about drugs of our time: Ozempic. This conversation explores the science behind appetite, the promise and pitfalls of weight-loss drugs, as well as the cultural tensions between health, beauty, and privilege. From the biology of hunger to the social forces now shaping body image what does ‘health’ really means — and who gets to access it.Dr. Giles Yeo MBE is a Molecular Neuroendocrinologist at the University of Cambridge, where he serves as Professor at the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit and Scientific Director of the Genomics/Transcriptomics Core. His research focuses on the genetics of obesity, brain regulation of body weight and the hormonal signals that influence appetite. Beyond Academia, Giles is a prominent science communicator, known for presenting BBC Horizon documentaries including ‘Why Are We Getting So Fat?’ and ‘Clean Eating: The Dirty Truth’, and is the Author of ‘Gene Eating’ and ‘Why Calories Don’t Count’. In 2020 he was awarded an MBE for services to research, communication, and engagement (of what?), and Professor Yeo currently serves as Honorary President of the British Dietetic Association.About I’m Fine:“I’m Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of people navigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean Campbell. I’m Fine with Jean Campbell is hosted and created by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell, who has navigated chronic pain since the age of twelve. Through listening and learning to experts and experiences I’m Fine aims to help reshape the stigma around pain - emotional, physical, and mental - and to give a voice to the many who hide behind the words: ‘I’m Fine’. The series features conversations about mental health, identity, resilience, and how we cope when life doesn’t go to plan.Credits:Post Production by Copperbeach @copperbeachukCreative Production by Patrick Armstrong @sidekick.prodProduced by Wicked Child Studio & PodshopSeries Producer Camilla MortonFounder and Executive Producer Jean Campbell
    --------  
    56:49
  • Holly Blakey: Dance, the Memory of Pain and the Language of the Body
    Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets acclaimed Choreographer and Director Holly Blakey, whose raw, poetic work explores vulnerability, empowerment, and transformation through movement. This episode explores how the body holds memory, how dance can become a language for healing, and why failure, discomfort, and joy can all coexist within the act of expression.Holly Blakey is a British Choreographer and Director known for her boundary-pushing work across dance, art, music, and fashion. Her choreography has appeared in collaborations with Florence and the Machine, Rosalia, Yves Tumor, as well as with brands including Gucci, Dior, and Burberry. Winner of the UK MVA Award for Best Choreography in a Video, Holly’s distinct artistic language blends vulnerability with power, intimacy with spectacle. On stage and screen, her work probes what it means to live embodied, to face pain and failure, and totransform them into beauty.In this Conversation:Holly shares her personal journey that led to the creation of her work ‘A Wound with Teeth’How confronting trauma empowered the possibility of rewriting the story.How dance communicates as a language beyond words, with shape, nuance and paradox.On Redefining Pain: from ‘monsters we live with’ to signals of truth and possibility.Failure and Fear is a gift: how mistakes and setbacks can guide authentic creativity.Movement as liberation: from daily gestures to cathartic rehearsal rooms.Using dance as protest, presence, and a tool for recovery both personal and collective.About I’m Fine:"'I'm Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of people navigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean Campbell. I’m Fine with Jean Campbell is hosted and created by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell, who has navigated chronic pain since the age of twelve. Through listening and learning to experts and experiences I’m Fine aims to help reshape the stigma around pain - emotional, physical, and mental - and to give a voice to the many who hide behind the words: ‘I’m Fine’. The series features conversations about mental health, identity, resilience, and how we cope when life doesn’t go to plan.Technical Production by Copperbeach @copperbeachukCreative Production by Patrick Armstrong @sidekick.prodPre-Production Sophie TallSeries Producer Camilla MortonFounder and Executive Producer Jean Campbell
    --------  
    36:53
  • Deepak Chopra: Pain, Consciousness and Finding Peace
    Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets world-renowned Dr. Deepak Chopra Consciousness Expert, Bestselling Author and Pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. In this conversation Dr. Deepak Chopra and Jean Campbell explore one of life’s most universal experiences: Pain.Dr. Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, FRCP “One of the top 100 most influential people” TIME Magazine @deepakchopra is the Indian American author, physician and global leader in integrative medicine and personal transformation. A pioneer of the mind-body-spirit movement, he has written more than 90 books translated into over 40 languages, with many appearing on the New York Times bestseller list. Dr. Chopra’s work bridges ancient wisdom traditions and modern science, offering pathways into meditation, holistic health, and self-realization. He is the founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, dedicated to wellbeing and humanitarian initiatives worldwide and is co-founder of DeepakChopra.ai, his AI twin and well-being advisor, as well as co-founder of Cyberhuman.ai and has just launched the official Deepak Chopra Membership for conscious living. Link: Deepak Chopra MembershipIn this Conversation:Pain within consciousnessThe physical versus the psychological and the internal dialogueIntrospective awareness - the separate self, the whole self and finding a deeper level of awarenessThe vagus nerve - understanding emotional and physical InformationThe future of mind body practices – the electro and meta surgical and mixed realityfear of death - the avoidance of pain to embracing of painThe spiritual practice of self-awareness – empathy, compassion and healing--About I’m Fine:"'I'm Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of people navigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean Campbell. I’m Fine with Jean Campbell is hosted and created by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell, who has navigated chronic pain since the age of twelve. Through listening and learning to experts and experiences I’m Fine aims to help reshape the stigma around pain - emotional, physical, and mental - and to give a voice to the many who hide behind the words: ‘I’m Fine’. The series features conversations about mental health, identity, resilience, and how we cope when life doesn’t go to plan.With Very Special Thanks to Deepak Chopra @deepakchopraWith Gratitude to Meena Khera Advisor to Dr. Deepak Chopra @meenakhera444Shot on Location at The Londoner HotelTechnical Production by Copperbeach @copperbeachukCreative Production by Patrick Armstrong @patrickearmstrong @sidekick.prodPre-Production Sophie TallSeries Producer Camilla MortonFounder and Executive Producer Jean CampbellI’m Fine Series Two is kindly supported by Natasha SilverBell and SilverBell Global
    --------  
    44:45

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About I'm Fine

Hosted by supermodel and chronic pain advocate Jean Campbell, I'm Fine aims to redefine the narrative of pain in a culture where "I'm fine" often masks the reality of living with pain. By sharing personal stories, mind-body techniques, and practical solutions, the podcast seeks to help listeners move beyond pain and discover possibilities, positivity, and productivity.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureSelf-Improvement

Listen to I'm Fine, Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey (Motivation, Self Help, and Mental Health) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/1/2025 - 12:36:42 PM