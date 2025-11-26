Amber Valletta: Redefining the Power of Womanhood, Addiction and Sobriety

Send us a message with any of your thoughts, questions and feedback I’m Fine hosted by Jean Campbell meets with Amber Valletta, Supermodel, actress, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme to discover what it means to age with grace in an image driven culture. They explore what life experiences can teach us, how to redefine our own narrative and how perspective and acceptance can diminish suffering. Amber opens up about her journey, taking the stigma out of sobriety, discusses spirituality, mediation, and how true healing came through vulnerability and how education and empowering the sisterhood is the ultimate legacy. Amber Valletta is an American Supermodel, actress, mother and climate advocate. She first appeared on the cover of Vogue aged 17 and since then has featured on the covers of magazines around the global including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Love, and appeared in campaigns for brands including Prada, Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Versace. Beyond fashion, Amber uses her platform to champion sustainability, the environment, mental health, and recovery awareness. Sober for more than 25 years, she speaks openly about addiction, self-acceptance, and the shifting standards of beauty and success. In addition to the UN she serves as a global ambassador for the Conscious Fashion Campaign, spokesperson for Oceana and remains a leading voice for positive change in the industry.In this Conversation:How to redefine your narrative, how perspective and acceptance can empower you.Ask for help. Transform isolation into connection: vulnerability is a strength.Recovery: how longtime sobriety is Amber’s foundation for her creativity, peace, and purpose.Embrace every stage: women are life bearers, watch yourself change, age and step into your powerThe first half of life you take, in the second half you learn what to appreciate, and what you can give backBe educated, be mindful, be informed and stop minimising who you are.Life is circular, balance empathy for others with the wisdom of experience, find something greater thanoneself as a source of peace and resilience.About I’m Fine:“I’m Fine is more than a Podcast, it’s a service. A space for the millions of people navigating pain in silence, often without the resources or language we all deserve. The world isn’t set up to support people in pain and we want to help change that.” Jean Campbell. I’m Fine is a Podcast hosted by Model, Writer and Mental Health Advocate Jean Campbell is a safe space and platform where high-performance people talk honestly, often humorously, about their life experiences and healing as Jean explores the inner world behind their outward success. Jean has navigated chronic pain since she was 12 years old, this experience inspired her to create I’m Fine to help reshape the stigma around pain - emotional, physical, and mental - to give a voice to the many who hide behind the words: ‘I’m Fine’. The series features conversations about mental health, identity, resilience, and how we cope when life doesn’t go to plan.With Very Special Thanks to Amber ValettaFilmed by Podshop, with thanks to Producer Hailey Rovner Malach of Wicked Child ProductionsEdited by Copperbeach ProductionsCreative Production Patrick Armstrong of Sidekick ProductionsSeries Producer Camilla MortonFounder and Executive Producer Jean Campbell