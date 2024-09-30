Illini Inquirer Podcast: An Illinois Fighting Illini athletics podcast

Ep. 906 - J Leman on Northwestern win, 9-win Illini regular season
All-American linebacker J Leman reacts to Illinois football's 38-28 win over Northwestern and gives his thoughts on the Illini's nine-win season, including why Bret Bielema has had success, evaluating the coordinators and discussing the strengths of the program and areas that must be addressed during the offseason. Then Leman discusses Purdue firing Ryan Walters after two seasons, Ohio State's latest loss to Michigan and the Big Ten Championship Game between Penn State and Oregon.
Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8
Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct
Go VIP for 30% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:59
Ep. 905 - Illini snag back the hat from Northwestern at Wrigley Field
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to the Illini's 38-28 victory over Northwestern as the Illini snag back the Land of Lincoln Hat Trophy. The guys break down the big day from Aidan Laughery and the Illini reaching 9 wins in a season for only the 8th time in program history.
Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8
Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct
Go VIP for 30% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
49:01
Ep. 904 - Piper & LaTulip react to Illini's 90-77 win over No. 19 Arkansas
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Mike LaTulip discuss Illinois basketball's 90-77 win over No. 19 Arkansas in Kansas City. The guys discuss what stood out most about a scintillating offensive display and standout performances by Tomislav Ivisic, Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis. The guys then discuss the schedule ahead, including Big Ten games against Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Visit our sponsor Homefield Apparel: https://homefieldapparel.com/
Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8
Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct
Go VIP for 30% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
38:14
Ep. 903 - Illini flip LB Grant Beerman; Six-pack of questions for Illini vs. Northwestern
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football flipping four-star Composite LB Grant Beerman from Purdue, how he fits and what it means for the Class of 2025. Then the guys preview Illinois football's regular-season finale against Northwestern with a six-pack of questions, including the Illini's All-Big Ten candidates, the impact of Seth Coleman's injury and concerns and optimism about the matchup. Then the guys wrap up the show with their picks to click and bold predictions for the game.
Visit our sponsor Homefield Apparel.
Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8
Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct
Go VIP for 50% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:12:10
Ep. 902 - Piper and LaTulip on Illini's last three games, Arkansas preview
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and basketball analyst Mike LaTulip break down Illinois basketball's last three games, including improvements on defense and strong showings from freshman. Then Piper and LaTulip preview Thursday's matchup against Arkansas and the keys to the Illini handling John Calipari's squad.
Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8
Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct
Go VIP for 30% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices