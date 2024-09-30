Illini Inquirer Podcast: An Illinois Fighting Illini athletics podcast

Ep. 903 - Illini flip LB Grant Beerman; Six-pack of questions for Illini vs. Northwestern

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football flipping four-star Composite LB Grant Beerman from Purdue, how he fits and what it means for the Class of 2025. Then the guys preview Illinois football's regular-season finale against Northwestern with a six-pack of questions, including the Illini's All-Big Ten candidates, the impact of Seth Coleman's injury and concerns and optimism about the matchup. Then the guys wrap up the show with their picks to click and bold predictions for the game. Visit our sponsor Homefield Apparel. Follow the Illini Inquirer Podcast on: Apple: https://apple.co/3oMt0NP Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xan2L8 Other: https://bit.ly/36gn7Ct Go VIP for 50% OFF: bit.ly/3eGM1NK To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices