In Part 2 of our premiere episode of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity's (IARPA) new podcast series, we continue our conversation with former Director Catherine Marsh to discuss IARPA's process for funding high-risk/high reward research, what differentiates IARPA's mission from that of DARPA's, how Program Managers are empowered to make a dent in the universe, and much more.

Enjoy this preview of IARPA: Disbelief to Doubt Episode 2! In this retrospective episode, you'll hear former IARPA Director Dr. Jason Matheny talk about what it means to be a Force Multiplier as an IARPA Program Manager and discuss lessons learned over a decade of IARPA research breakthroughs. Part 1 drops on November 4th followed by Part 2 on November 18th. Learn more and listen in at IARPA.gov/podcast!

In this episode of Disbelief to Doubt we turn back the clock to 2018 and sit down with former IARPA Director Dr. Jason Matheny who served as IARPA director from 2015 through 2018. In part one of this two-part interview we discuss a wide range of topics, including Jason's early career in science, how being a "force multiplier" drew him to IARPA, lessons learned from IARPA's first 10 years of tackling "IARPA hard" problems, the role of the U.S. as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development and much more.

In this episode of Disbelief to Doubt we continue our conversation previously recorded with former IARPA Director Dr. Jason Matheny, who served as IARPA director from 2015 through 2018. In part two of this two-part interview we discuss the impact of IARPA's mission on national security and science, overcoming the challenges of technology adoption, Jason's parting wisdom on future trends and challenges in national security research, and much more.

Join us for a sneak peek of IARPA: Disbelief to Doubt Episode 3! In this episode, we sit down with Former Office Director Rob Rahmer to discuss his journey from self-professed math Geek to leading the Office of Analysis to a prolific number of new programs during his tenure. Part 1 drops on January 13th, 2025 followed by Part 2 on January 27th. Learn more and listen in at IARPA.gov/podcast!

About IARPA: Disbelief to Doubt

IARPA: Disbelief to Doubt explores the history and accomplishments of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) through the lens of some of the most impactful current and past programs and the people who worked on them in IARPA's technical offices of Collection and Analysis. In each episode, Program Managers (PMs), technical staff, and research performers will offer candid insights into their personal journeys, what led them to IARPA, and how the unique mission of the organization enables them to be force multipliers as they tackle some of the most difficult cross-community scientific challenges.