You know us as social researchers and best selling authors. You may have also heard us speak at a marriage event. But do you know how Jeff and I met? In episode 1 you will hear that story, as well as why Jeff and I do what we do. Mentioned in this episode: Experiencing God For Women Only For Men Only More information about having Shaunti and Jeff speak

About I Wish You Could Hear This

Relationship tripwires. Mental health puzzles. Confusing work dynamics. You’re not the only one scratching your head. But now you have a secret decoder ring! Each episode of I Wish You Could Hear This is packed with proven, simple, and surprising secrets that help you thrive in life, faith, and relationships. Researchers Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn have spent decades interviewing and surveying more than 40,000 people to identify the little things that make a big difference in our lives. They’re Harvard-educated, Christian authors and speakers who also happen to be happily married, analytically minded, and a whole lot of fun! Join them and their guests for real stories, real help, and real hope.