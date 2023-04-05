How to Talk to Any Man, Take Control of Your Life and Career & Create a Life You Love to Live with Serena Kerrigan

Kenzie Elizabeth sits down with Serena Kerrigan to talk about confidence, creating a life you love, how to love yourself, how to deal with feeling lost, insecure days and how to talk to any man. Enjoy! SHOP MERCH OUT NOW: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/ilysm THE OH KIND: https://www.instagram.com/theohkind/ SECRET FACEBOOK PAGE: https://bit.ly/2zEx3BM JOIN OUR GENEVA GROUP CHAT: https://links.geneva.com/invite/ab361e92-0405-41ad-9e12-b17b592365bc JOIN THE MAILING LIST: https://bit.ly/2uumkus Kenzie's Channel: https://youtube.com/kenzieelizabeth Kenzie's IG: https://bit.ly/298RzRn Kenzie's Twitter: https://bit.ly/2RdtJsE ILYSM IG: https://bit.ly/2vlwxXy ILYSM YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/2UQ8DUj KEBOOK CLUB: https://www.instagram.com/kebookclub/ Leave me a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/ilysm Serena: https://www.instagram.com/serenakerrigan/ This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. It's golf. It's not golf. It's Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around Macy's Friends & family sale is Friday April 21 to Sunday April 30. Get an extra 30% off designers and 15% off beauty favorites at Macys.com Produced by Dear Media