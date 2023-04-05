Hey, I’m Kenzie Elizabeth, host of the ILYSM podcast where we talk about the realities of life as a twenty-something in today’s world. From mental health strugg... More
Shelby Sacco | Transforming Your Life with Habits & Routines that Stick
Kenzie Elizabeth sits down with Shelby Sacco who has gone viral with her series Sad to Savage. The girls are talking about how to transform your life with habits & routines! Enjoy!
5/4/2023
56:29
working on yourself is exhausting & other life updates (i moved, trips & book favorites)
Kenzie Elizabeth sits down for a solo podcast episode to talk about how working on yourself is exhausting, recent book favs, the big move, Coachella, recent trips & takes some listener calls! Enjoy!
4/27/2023
42:34
How to Talk to Any Man, Take Control of Your Life and Career & Create a Life You Love to Live with Serena Kerrigan
Kenzie Elizabeth sits down with Serena Kerrigan to talk about confidence, creating a life you love, how to love yourself, how to deal with feeling lost, insecure days and how to talk to any man. Enjoy!
4/20/2023
50:09
Body Image, Gaining Confidence, Mental Health, Feeling Lost & Being Nice to Yourself with Cat Mignano
Kenzie Elizabeth sits down with NYC makeup artist, Cat Mignano, to talk about body image, gaining confidence, mental health, quarter life crisis, being nice to yourself, being lost in your twenties & more. Enjoy!
4/13/2023
1:02:08
Melissa Wood | Finding Peace, Confidence and Clarity in Your Twenties.. It Will All Work Out
Kenzie Elizabeth sits down with Melissa Wood of Melissa Wood Health to get advice for your twenties - they're talking identity, getting quiet, finding confidence & finding the peace to know it will all work out. Enjoy!
Hey, I’m Kenzie Elizabeth, host of the ILYSM podcast where we talk about the realities of life as a twenty-something in today’s world. From mental health struggles, hustle culture, and burnout to health and wellness, books, and relationships, no topic is off the table. My guests include celebrities, experts, authors, thought leaders, influencers and more, and you never know where the conversation will end up. I’m a native Texan who often juggles working in LA and NYC, and I can tell you, it gave me whiplash to arrive at 24 and realize that I didn’t have my life all figured out. If you can relate, let me just say it’s OK! We’re all stumbling through life, hanging onto the handrails. So, relax, that work email can wait, snuggle up in your favorite comfy chair and let’s chat!