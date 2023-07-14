When shit goes down what do you do? You cry. you laugh. you scream. you vent. you realize wait am I the only one going through this? Well, this podcast is made ...
EP:1 Welcome to the circus of life
In this first episode of the podcast John will dive deep into his childhood and his experiences in life that influence him to pursue nursing as a career, we will also learn how he dealt with the struggles of life, mental health, career as a nurse, and learn all the new updates in his life after nursing and social media. This is episode is for you, you are not alone, we are all in this together. MERCH: (Season 2 loading..)https://www.nursejohnn.comFOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdsZ0nxQSrqw3jj6lOqKAQhttps://www.instagram.com/nurse.johnnhttps://www.tiktok.com/@nurse.johnnhttps://www.facebook.com/nurse.johnn/Sign up to our newsletter to get new updates about our merch, me, and everything else in between. Newsletter: https://www.nursejohnn.com
7/14/2023
39:38
I Beg Your Pardon
When shit goes down what do you do? You cry. you laugh. you scream. you vent. you realize wait am I the only one going through this? Well, this podcast is made for you, it's like your weekly therapy session where you feel belong, wanted, heard, understand and most importantly think you're not crazy for feeling the way you feel. Your host John will go through the roller coaster of life, work, and all the in between with you. Hold on tight to your coffee, medication, and water.
