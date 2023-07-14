EP:1 Welcome to the circus of life

In this first episode of the podcast John will dive deep into his childhood and his experiences in life that influence him to pursue nursing as a career, we will also learn how he dealt with the struggles of life, mental health, career as a nurse, and learn all the new updates in his life after nursing and social media. This is episode is for you, you are not alone, we are all in this together.