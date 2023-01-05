I Am Athlete is a media company focused on the intersection of business, entertainment , music, and sports. Founded by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall... More
Paper Route: Ep 31 | Joel Embiid Wins 2023 NBA MVP
In Today’s news, Brandon Marshall, Ashley Nicole Moss and Corey Holmes react to Joel Embiid securing this year’s MVP award and pinpoint his defining moments. The crew speaks on the Lakers taking game 1 at Golden State and the Knicks tying up the series in game 2 versus the Heat. Also, yesterday Aaron Rodgers compared new Jets teammate Garrett Wilson to Devante Adams?
5/3/2023
1:49:08
Paper Route: Ep 30 | James Harden Turns Back The Clock In Boston
In Today’s news, Brandon Marshall, Ashley Nicole Moss and Corey Holmes discuss James Harden’s huge night against the Celtics, the Nuggets taking game two against the Suns and the latest update on WR DeAndre Hopkin.
5/2/2023
1:39:15
Paper Route: Ep 29 | BALTIMORE RAVENS FINALLY PAY LAMAR JACKSON
In Today’s news, Brandon Marshall, Ashley Nicole Moss and Corey Holmes discuss the Baltimore Ravens extending QB Lamar Jackson, the outcomes of game 1 between the Heat and Knicks & Nuggets and Suns, and recap the 2023 NFL Draft.
5/1/2023
1:20:47
JERMALL and JERMELL CHARLO: Lions Don't Cry, They Roar | I AM ATHLETE
Jermall and Jermell Charlo, The Charlo Twins, joins Brandon Marshall and DeSean Jackson in Episode 13 of I Am Athlete. #JermallCharlo #JermellCharlo #MentalHealth
Both Jermell and Jermall Charlo are American professional boxers from Lafayette, Louisiana fighting in the Middleweight and Light middleweight division, who happen to be identical twin brothers. Jermell, nicknamed "Iron Man" has a record of 37-1 and is currently the undisputed light middleweight WORLD CHAMPION. Jermall Charlo, nicknamed the Future of Boxing, with a record of 32-0.
Pure locker room conversations, banter, and advice.
5/1/2023
1:48:14
Woody Johnson on The Most Historic Day In New York Jets History...Acquiring Aaron Rodgers | Paper Route
Sitting down from 1 Jets Dr, Florham Park, New Jersey, Brandon Marshall sits down with New York Jets Football Team Owner, Woody Johnson, to discuss the historic day of acquiring Aaron Rodgers as his teams new quarterback. Brandon gives Woody his flowers for being the leader of creating the culture the Jets team has developed over the years in not only the team but the whole organization. #AaronRodgers #NYjets #WoodyJohnson
