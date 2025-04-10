Powered by RND
Hurry Slowly

Jocelyn K. Glei
A podcast about personal and collective transformation.
  • How ideas shape us
    A look at how the ideas that we inherit very young can limit or expand the way that we relate to ourselves and our creativity.
    31:23
  • The Digital Self, Reinvention, and Coming Out of the Chrysalis with Cody Cook-Parrott
    A deep dive into how we create, relate to, and maintain our digital selves/personas/brands — and can we ever truly leave them behind? Or reinvent them? Or start anew?
    1:08:34
  • All creativity happens in relationship
    The myths that drive our creativity, how they create suffering, and how we can ignite our creative fire by embracing the power of the collective.
    27:37
  • Creative Rhythms, Traveling Alone, and Going Towards the Love with Sebene Selassie
    Writer and teacher Sebene Selassie on cultivating self-reliance through solo travel, the power of acknowledging what you’ve accomplished, and finding your authentic voice.
    1:05:38
  • Jocelyn K. Glei: The Tyranny of Urgency
    Jocelyn K. Glei on the tension between "the urgency of productivity" and the rhythms of "creative necessity."
    23:08

About Hurry Slowly

