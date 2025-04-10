Open app
Health & Wellness
Hurry Slowly
Hurry Slowly
Jocelyn K. Glei
A podcast about personal and collective transformation.
Health & Wellness
Mental Health
Education
Self-Improvement
Society & Culture
Available Episodes
How ideas shape us
A look at how the ideas that we inherit very young can limit or expand the way that we relate to ourselves and our creativity.
--------
31:23
The Digital Self, Reinvention, and Coming Out of the Chrysalis with Cody Cook-Parrott
A deep dive into how we create, relate to, and maintain our digital selves/personas/brands — and can we ever truly leave them behind? Or reinvent them? Or start anew?
--------
1:08:34
All creativity happens in relationship
The myths that drive our creativity, how they create suffering, and how we can ignite our creative fire by embracing the power of the collective.
--------
27:37
Creative Rhythms, Traveling Alone, and Going Towards the Love with Sebene Selassie
Writer and teacher Sebene Selassie on cultivating self-reliance through solo travel, the power of acknowledging what you’ve accomplished, and finding your authentic voice.
--------
1:05:38
Jocelyn K. Glei: The Tyranny of Urgency
Jocelyn K. Glei on the tension between "the urgency of productivity" and the rhythms of "creative necessity."
--------
23:08
About Hurry Slowly
A podcast about personal and collective transformation.
Podcast website
